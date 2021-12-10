A journey well travelled

By Edward Mukaro

ALEXANDER MILLIN (A.M) is a real estate practitioner, who is popularly known as the immediate past president of the Real Estate Institute of Zimbabwe (REIZ), a unique, member-driven organisation that aims to unite in one body all persons practicing various disciplines of the profession of real estate. Millin was elected to REIZ’s hot seat on the 4th July 2019 before leaving the post as his term elapsed on the 16th October 2021. The BusinessConnect newspaper editor, Edward Mukaro (E.M) caught up with the real estate guru to get an insight into Millin’s time at the helm of REIZ, focusing specifically on the challenges and milestones realised at the institution during his reign.

Please see excerpts below for more detail and insight.

E.M: Congratulations on your tenure for REIZ president. What made you aspire to run for the REIZ president?

A.M: From the time I was a student of real estate I had a strong passion for the advancement of interests in real estate and the built environment in general. In 2015 some members of REIZ encouraged me to seek election onto the Board. I was duly elected in July 2015 In July 2017 I was elected Vice President. On the 4th of July 2019, I was elected as the 44th President of REIZ.

E.M: What was the state of affairs in the local real estate sector and what challenges were players encountering?

A.M: The real estate sector was in a state of limbo. To a large extent, there was very little or no activity. When I assumed office some of the greatest challenges included the lack of mortgage funding, high building void rates and high operating costs. At the end of 2019, the COVID- 19 pandemic reared its ugly head and caused unimaginable mayhem across all sectors of the economy. Real estate was not spared.

E.M: How did the REIZ manage to overcome these challenges and to what extent was your team successful?

A.M: The pandemic was a wake-up call and the Board had to rethink its strategy. We had to adapt or perish. One-way was to keep our Membership fully appraised on developments surrounding the COVID -19 outbreak and to fully embrace digital technology. As a result, we were able to host a number of virtual meetings and seminars. Despite justified lockdown measures our operations continued to function albeit under the new ” Work from home” concept. Overall all our key objectives were successfully attained.

E.M: As the president of a huge institution, what was your mandate upon ascendancy to the presidium? Was it fulfilled over the years you were at the helm?

A.M: My mandate was very clear. It dovetailed with my vision, which was fortunately fully supported by the entire Board. Firstly, there was a need to create awareness around the key role played by the real estate sector in boosting economic development. To this end, the Institute lobbied for the establishment of a National Real Estate Day in Zimbabwe to be celebrated annually. Secondly, the Board set out to implement a servant leadership model in order to meet the expectations of Membership. Thirdly, there was a need to implement a robust lobbying and advocacy framework, with Government Ministries. Fourthly, there was a need to ensure that gender equality was embraced, and to this end, one-third of the Board is represented by women. The secretary-general and the majority of staff are women. Lastly, the Board ensured that it remained an effective mouthpiece for the sector.

E.M: Any regrets upon the end of your tenure?

A.M: None at all.

E.M: What were the highlights of your tenure and what would you say was REIZ’s biggest milestone during your tenure?

A: REIZ celebrated its 75th Anniversary on the 12th February 2020. The Institute hosted joint webinars with the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe (ICAZ). We successfully hosted the first-ever virtual Annual General Meeting and Winter School in August 2020. The launch of the inaugural National Real Estate Day in Zimbabwe was held on the 15th October 2021 and will be celebrated annually on this day. This is undoubtedly the major highlight of my tenure.

E.M: Are you satisfied with your legacy at REIZ?

A.M: This question is best answered by the Members of REIZ. What I do know is that I gave it my best.

E.M: In light of the COVID- 19 pandemic, would you say you acted to the best of your abilities to afford players in the sector a viable operating environment as far as issues your board could influence are concerned?

A.M: Most definitely.

E.M: Which COVID-19 regulation measures affected players in the sector most and how did your team manage to weather some of the challenges that came with such regulations?

A.M: Lockdowns had a negative impact on the sector, as real estate practitioners were unable to fully provide the services as per their mandates.

E.M: In your view, what should authorities (Government) do to make the sector more viable from a policy point of view?

A.M: The sector needs the full support of the Government of Zimbabwe. Real Estate is the fulcrum of all economic and social activity. Some of the current legislation including the Residential Premises Rent Regulations 1982 as amended and the Commercial Premises Rent Regulations 1983 amended require urgent review in order to revitalise real estate development in the country.

E.M: Any word for players in the sector?

A.M: I wish to commend all players in the real estate sector for displaying an unparalleled level of integrity and professionalism, as they endeavoured to deal with the negative knock-on effects of the COVID- 19 pandemic. Let us all remain positive and most importantly hopeful. Remember you never know what opportunities can come our way.

E.M: What’s next for Alexander Millin, the businessman, after life at REIZ?

A.M: It is said that the end of one chapter heralds the beginning of a new one. I will continue to play a key role in the real estate sector in Zimbabwe. I hope to start farming on a small scale. It is my intention to support the lobbying exercise for the establishment of an International Real Estate Day. In a nutshell, I will be busy.