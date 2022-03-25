Housing woes mount… As accommodation space become scarce

By Fortunate Rekai

“The capital city is running low on areas to create residential suburbs and rentals are increasing every month as people keep migrating from rural to urban areas, in the hope of securing better lucrative employment opportunities,” said City of Harare spokesperson, Michael Chideme at the Crown Plaza Hotel during an event.

He said this at the Real Estate Institute of Zimbabwe (REIZ) which ran under the theme Exploring New Real Estate Dynamics and Emerging Trends in Zimbabwe After the Pandemic; Focusing on The Future.

“Zimbabwe is losing skilled workers to other economies in some instances because there is no accommodation either owned, rented, or tied. Workers simply want a roof over their heads,” Michael Chideme said.

As land is becoming scarce, a plan must be made to develop the flats, to borrow from His Excellency, President Emmerson Mnangagwa “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo” (the country is built by its people).

Adequate housing gives families’ peace of mind as it guarantees security and ensures families’ continued housing security and comfort in the event of the demise of the breadwinner.

Housing has served as an engine of growth as stated in Richard Greens in his study of business cycles, he says housing leads the business cycles ahead of all other investments.

There are various providers of housing in Zimbabwe starting from the Government, local authorities, pension funds, banks, insurance companies, cooperatives, consortia, and individuals hence,

“Local Authorities have a responsibility to provide housing either by way of providing serviced stands or rented houses,” he said.

Open spaces in Harare have been defiled through the construction of illegal housing because they are not sanctioned by law, but by individuals, who derive their authority from aligning themselves with political parties.

The biggest threat especially to housing development in Harare areas has been the unresolved menace of land barons who invade and parcel out land without proper planning and due respect for the environment.

The government of Zimbabwe in consultation with various stakeholders has developed a Zimbabwe Human Settlement Policy (ZNHSP) and its emphasis is towards a well-planned and well-governed sustainable human settlements in various localities in Zimbabwe.

“Harare City Council welcomes your participation in housing delivery,” he said

“Council has embraced the urban renewal programme that is expected to headline the smart cities projects in the various communities,” Chidema said

Already partners have secured for Mbare at Tsiga, opposite Rememberance Drive Offices and at a site in Ardbernnie hence opportunities exist through the constant review of local development plans for different suburbs.