Adopt green building for profitability – Millin

By Edward Mukaro

PROPERTY investors have been implored to shift to green buildings in order to operate profitably, as operational costs are comparatively lower than standard buildings, while also leaving a low carbon footprint.

A green building is a building, in its design, construction, or operation, that reduces or eliminates negative impacts, and can create positive impacts, on climate and the natural environment. Green buildings preserve natural resources and improve the quality of life.

Zimbabwe is a party to the Paris Agreement (2015) and has pledged to reduce its carbon emissions, through the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) by 33 percent.

Speaking in an interview with The BusinessConnect newspaper, real estate practitioner and immediate past president of the Real Estate Institute of Zimbabwe, Alexander Millin urged players in the property sector to adapt the green buildings concept and develop smart cities, while also being climate-conscious.

“A green building is one which is energy efficient and has a low carbon print. With the advent of smart cities gaining traction it is imperative that property investors embrace the concept of green buildings.

“Smart cities can only exist and thrive if they consist of smart buildings. Green buildings form a major component of smart buildings and as such have to be factored into building design and functionality,” said Millin.

While being conscious of the exorbitant costs which may come with the costs of retrofitting existing buildings, Millin urged professionals in the ‘built environment’ to consider tenant taste.

“Built environment professionals should therefore challenge themselves to come up with sustainable green building designs. Tenants are becoming “space-savvy” and in some instances too, they will only occupy buildings with a low carbon print.

“Energy-efficient buildings factor in reduced energy use through the use of natural ventilation systems, lighting, recycling of greywater, and harvesting of roof water among others,” he said.

Concuring with Millin, ISOServe Consultancy founder and managing director Eng. Admire Makotose implored the government to put in place policies that advocate for the adoption of green buildings and energy harvesting.

“The government should make it mandory for all new building to have solar energy accessories installed, so as to save on the hydro-electricity, which is currently under enormous demand. Parking Bays should also be able to harvest solar energy.

“However, the government should also be commended, as the country has a number of solar fields operational and also feeding into the national power grid,” said Eng. Makotose.

According to Pro Crew Schedule – a cloud-based construction management software for construction professionals – Eastgate Centre in Harare is ranked third on the “Ten Eco-Friendly Buildings in Africa”.

Pro Crew states: “Although largely made of concrete, the Eastgate Centre has a feature that makes it truly sustainable. This building was built with a ventilation system that operates similarly to the self-cooling mounds of African termites.

“Since it doesn’t use the conventional air-conditioning or heating systems that most buildings have, the Eastgate Centre is said to use only 10% of the energy that a conventional building of its size would use. Owners of the building reportedly saved $3.5 million because of the use of natural ventilation instead of conventional HVAC. Tenants enjoy the same benefit as they pay 20% less of the rent that occupants of surrounding buildings would pay.”

The world is moving towards sustainable and green buildings.