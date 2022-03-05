Advancement in mining technology enhancing productivity

By Laurence Kanyasa

MINING has been known to be tough, many people fail to make fortunes because they do not find what mother nature is burying under, this is no more as technology has come with new ways to detect, mine and produce gold in huge quantities.

Since time immemorial, the thought of mining was more of a gamble in which one does not know whether they are going to find anything.

Technology has come to save the day and finding gold has been made easier by new gold detecting machines, the SDC 2300 and Nortek Modena.

“The new gold detecting model has been helping us in many ways because most times we have dug pits that we find nothing in,” said Josiah Masungo, a small-scale artisanal miner in Mt Darwin.

There have been instances of miners digging up holes that do not have sufficient gold samples, thereby, abandoning death traps for animals and wildlife.

“We have noticed a change in terms of production; we get an average of 20 grams compared to the fives and sixes we used to get,” added Masungo.

Gold detectors have an electromagnetic field that allows for operators to detect the precious metal at depths reaching beyond 15 meters.

“Asked on their understanding of the machines, one has to get a tutorial on how to operate it and when to know where huge deposits are,” said Carlos Chabata, a small-scale miner in the Mazowe area.

Gold production has been on an upward trajectory with Government and the central bank confirming that gold deliveries were up by 70percent.

Soil sampling and availability of portable and time conscious lab equipment is also being introduced to the market for prospective miners and those that are already in the field.

Through the use of fully automated machines, one does not spend much time waiting for samples, but convenience is what these new innovations bring.

Environmentalist, Nick Barnes said the use of environmentally friendly chemicals in testing soil samples is a major achievement in capacitating gold miners.

The Environmental Management Agency has been lobbying big and small-scale mining companies to craft ways that allow them to extract minerals to leave the environment conducive for future generations.

“Technological development is the game-changer in achieving smart and safe ways of doing mining,” said Barnes

Government has set its target on achieving a 12 billion dollar mining industry in the country, as miners continue to deliver more gold to the national reserve.

Mineral exploration in some areas is still going on and it will allow for the growth of the mining industry to unprecedented levels, as the country gears towards achieving vision 2030.