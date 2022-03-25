Affordable housing plan on cards￼

By Laurence Kanyasa

Owning a house is everyone’s dream in Zimbabwe and this is set to be a thing of the past as the Real Estate Institute of Zimbabwe (REIZ) hosted a meeting where the National Building Society (NBS) bank unveiled an affordable housing mortgage plan to the table.

Addressing delegates at a breakfast meeting hosted by the Real Estate Institute of Zimbabwe in Harare, Zimbabwe has a housing backlog of over 2 million and plans have been availed to cover the gap

Held under the theme exploring new real estate dynamics and emerging trends in Zimbabwe after the pandemic and focusing on the future.

“Through a robust and a broadened mortgage plan any person whether formally or informally employed now has a mortgage plan that affords them to buy a house,” said Priviledge Zanamwe, national building society mortgage manager.

The bank came up with a micro mortgage plan called Ramangwana; this plan has been tested in the Northern Saharan region.

This plan aims at targeting informal low-income traders who have low incomes to approach banks and access financing to build their houses

Economic challenges in the past and present have seen a decrease in the delivery of houses by financial institutions.

This has been attributed to a lack of funding and depletion of savings due to inflation making it a challenge for banks to secure mortgages for customers who wish to build a house

“As housing financiers, there is need to adopt new trends, post-Covid to ensure housing loans are affordable, current interest rates stand at 60%, however, due to Covid 19, incomes have been eroded to near poverty levels,” said Zanamwe.

This has led financiers to consider reducing interests on mortgages to 15% making housing cost-effective and flexible.

Innovations in financing and regulatory frameworks need to be put in place to deliver affordable housing, Zanamwe added

Ramangwana micro mortgage plan is set to be out on the market to assist in building low-income housing, as most low-income earners are not able to afford a full mortgage.

With a micro mortgage one can access land to build their property, and in three months as incomes increase one is able to fast-track construction, and in a year one can have a roof over their heads.

Large tracts of land can be accessed in the city’s periphery and some consider building in those areas as three reach retirement age.

Through a simple approach to building, Zanamwe said, pensioners, can afford to complete a housing unit.

The most recent completed housing projects are the FBC housing project along Bulawayo road in Kuwadzana, Mbare Tsiga area, fidelity projects in Tafara, Waterfalls Mainway Meadows project, and another one in Highlands, said Michael Chideme, Harare city spokesperson.

Prospective house owners need to follow proper channels in order to avoid their houses being demolished by the council.

Consultations with the council and financial institutions are important in ensuring units are built in designated areas.

Most people skip due processes which result in demolitions such as those seen in Budiriro, Belvedere, Chitungwiza, and other areas around Harare

Chideme noted that land is available in Harare but there is need to build going upwards, in the past decades Harare has not seen any construction of high rising buildings.

Land is a resource we cannot recreate therefore according to regulations post-Covid 19 it is important to construct tall, steel structures, Chideme said.