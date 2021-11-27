Afrosoft scoops award at maiden SMEs International Expo participation

The SMEs International Expo running under the theme “Entrepreneurial Spirit, Sustainable Strategy and Modern Vision,” that was held at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) from the 17th – 19th November 2021 attracted numerous SMEs and other major players from various industries (local and international) to showcase their products and services.

Afrosoft Holdings, Africa’s software solutions powerhouse, taking part in the expo for the first time scooped the Award of Excellence after coming second in the Information and Communication Technology (ICTs)/Solar sector.

According to the SMEs International Expo group chief executive officer, Blessing Magenga, Afrosoft’s magnificent booth and the impressive corporate identity portrayed by the well-thought-out layout of images on the stand, the clean and distinct Afrosoft logo, and of course, the well-groomed business development team in their corporate colours, left the judges with no choice, but to accord the award.

Apart from the splendid branding, the staff manning the booth was lauded for excellent knowledge of the subject matter, as displayed by their ability to professionally attend to clients’ inquiries.

With the first day of the Expo reserved for businesses, Day 2 saw members of the public attend the Expo for the first time, amid tight COVID-19 regulations. The highlight of the day was the panel discussion on the topic: Impact of COVID-19 on SMEs and business From Funeral and Health Perspectives. On this panel, Afrosoft’s regional sales executive, Walter Sande, participated as one of the four panelists who included representatives from Doves and CIMAS. Sande is the product owner of SHA, a mobile application developed and owned by Afrosoft and SAWA (SAWA is a Swazi-based consulting firm founded by Sande).

SHA, an acronym for Seraphim Hub Application, is a groundbreaking APP that was launched on the 1st October 2021. With SHA, smartphone users can now access quotations and pay for funeral services from funeral parlours and other service providers that are connected to the SHA platform. Services that are currently on offer include: Repatriation, tombstone, transport for mourners to mention just a few.

After the panel discussion, the Afrosoft booth started swelling with visitors. Many people wanted to know more about SHA as well as other products and services offered by Afrosoft. “Mr Sande’s presence on the panel drew large crowds to our stand,” said Tendai Mushonga, Afrosoft’s business development executive. “Many people were not aware of this innovative product (SHA) and of course, its link to Afrosoft. Mr Sande represented us effectively.”

Apart from wanting to learn more about SHA, most of the B2B (Business-to-Business) clients made serious inquiries about the Bulk SMS service offered by Afrosoft. Bulk SMS is a communication tool that gives organizations or businesses the ability to broadcast a large number of SMS messages to thousands of clients’ mobile devices at the same time. Apart from saving time and effort by sending a single message to all stakeholders, the bulk SMS service allows organizations to send tailor-made text messages to a targeted audience. This is an effective marketing tool, which converts a broadcast message into a one-on-one conversation with a client. In addition, the bulk SMS service is useful for relaying various alerts.

The final day of the Expo saw Afrosoft scoop the Award of Excellence for their impressive booth. The company also presented a gift to the Expo’s Guest of Honor, Jennifer Mhlanga, who is the deputy minister of Women Affairs, Community and SMEs Development. To further market its products, Afrosoft Holdings seized the opportunity of being aired on various media outlets during the Expo segment.

Tendai Mushonga, the business development executive and Sande, represented the company. The key take-away from the interviews was Afrosoft’s DNA of being able to identify a gap in the market and creating a product or service that fills that void for the benefit of its clients and the country as a whole.