Agriculture making great strides – Government

By Vimbai Kamoyo

THE Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries, and Rural Development is performing a great job in the projects they are undertaking, a cabinet minister has said.

Speaking at the post-cabinet media briefing, the Minister for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa said progress was being made on a number of projects the agriculture ministry was commissioning.

“Honourable Dr Anxious Masuka, highlighted the following progress for projects under his purview which are going very well under the Irrigation Development project, 5 out of the 8 targeted centre pivots under the Pedstock Centre Pivot Facility were installed on A2 farms; under the targeted installation of a 1.1-megawatt solar power plant for the Kanyemba Smallholder Irrigation Development Programme, 3 hectares of land have been cleared, palisade security fencing erected around the project site and materials delivered, leaving the project at 60 percent completion,” she said.

The minister said over a thousand hectares have been cleared to pave way for agriculture in Lowveld areas and a number of boreholes have been rehabilitated to ensure safe drinking water, water for ablution facilities and for irrigation purposes.

“1 500 hectares out of the 2 500ha targeted for clearing under the Lowveld Irrigated Agriculture Greenbelt Programmed have been completed, while the 440 hectares have been developed or rehabilitated for irrigation under the Maka 80 Facility; under the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene and Water Resources Management project, 50 boreholes were drilled for domestic water while 4 were drilled to provide water for irrigation.

The minister also informed the nation that agricultural workers and farmers had been capacitated with a number of the equipment for the smooth running of their jobs.

“2 882 motorbikes and 110 tablets were distributed to extension workers to capacitate the support services and 692 248 farmers were trained under the Pfumvudza/ Intwasa Programmed. Under the Agricultural Engineering, Mechanisation, and Soil Conservation project, the targeted 18 combine harvesters were delivered and utilized, while the 13 targeted grain dryers were shipped, 3 of which are now in Harare.

“Satisfactory progress was registered towards meeting the set targets for the Disease Surveillance and Control, Livestock Production and Development; and Land Management, Surveying and Mapping projects,” said Mutsvangwa.