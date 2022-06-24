A tale of Designers and Models

By Allan Mbotshwa

The relationship between a designer and model is so intertwined that we cannot mention one without the other; theirs is a symbiotic bond that goes deeper beyond the surface.

Designers bring their creative imagination to reality with works of art that are breath-taking and unique to their thought process, whereas models give life and meaning to the designs created by the designers.

The age old question is who is more important than the other and to date there has not been any solid to that question, my recent interactions with the fashion industry has been a motivation to probe further into this inquiry.

Designers create women’s, men’s and children’s apparel. This might include sportswear, maternity wear, outerwear, underwear, formalwear, eyewear, and footwear.

There are also accessory designers who design belts, scarves, hats, handbags, and hosiery.

As attractive as these designs maybe there is need for potential customers to see these works of art adorned by someone for them to see the appeal that it has on them hence the need to have models who can showcase the new fashion trends.

A model is a male or female person of any given age who works with consumer brands, fashion designers, photographers, and artists to advertise a wide array of products.

Models in turn do not possess the ability the designer has to create new fashion trends but possess the unique ability to showcase the designs that will be on showcase.

During my inquiry, I came across a few designers and models that I interviewed in a bid to better understand who had more weight in the industry between the two.

Renowned fashion designer, Reason Chiyangwa popularly known as Chico Fashions said, the relationship between a model and a designer is beneficial to both parties but the significance weighs more to the designer who has to create something that will resonate with audience.

“Art is relative and is ever evolving hence designers have a hard time creating new things and reinventing other designs have a more pivotal role in the fashion industry, models have the job to just showcase the creation we would have made,” he said.

Multi-talented model, talk show host, fitness trainer and musician/actress, Trinity Matenganyika said models play the most important role in the fashion industry as they showcase the designs and give meaning to whatever the design will be trying to portray, some designs cannot be showcased on mannequin hence the need for a human element needs to be placed in the mix.

“It models were not important in the fashion industry designers would utilise mannequins instead of people who give meaning and a sense of reality to the clothing line being showcased, all models create a sense of realism to the design they are wearing which in turn motivates clients to be attracted to the clothes in question,” said Miss Matenganyika.

Sankara Models CEO, Walter Mudede said it is by no doubt the model because a great model can wear or market any garment to the extent that even if its masaga (rags) people would want to buy the products.

“The model plays a pivotal role in bridging the brand with the market place, they are uniquely trained to promote any brand, product, or service in such a manner that adds value to the aforementioned element,” said Mr Mudede.

Model and Stylist, Melody Chiyangwa said we cannot say one is more important than the other as there isn’t mention of the two elements with one missing in the picture, models and designers work hand in hand to achieve the desired result which is to create fashion trends that will make an impact on the market and on the run way.

“We cannot divide the two but we have to make sure that they are intertwined and work closely together to the betterment of the fashion industry which plays a pivotal role in the entertainment sector.” She added.