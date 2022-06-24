Beneath the Veil: the book

By Allan Mbotshwa

Nineteen-year-old Karen “Khaya” Mhanda yesterday launched her maiden book “Beneath the Veil” which focuses on the lives of women and the various issues they come across in their lives as girls and as married women.

It focuses on the lives of Cheryl who has some bad tendencies and has made decisions that are questionable; Pamela is a university student who comes from a poor background and Vee is a lazy character who depends more on others for her upkeep.

The book highlights the issues women from different walks of life from the successful to the under privileged highlighting ways on how women can better themselves with particular situations that involve men who love them and those that simply want to prey on them.

The inspiration for the book came from various cases that Karen has come across when she offering help to others as a self-acclaimed mental health therapist, this is not her first book this is just the first she has officially launched.

“This book was inspired by the cases I have come across as a mental health therapist and to date I have been able to help a lot of people some who older than some people in my life, I am not a certified therapist but I help people as best I know how and this has had a positive impact to many people I have helped,” she said.

Karen is a versatile young woman who harbours multiple talents which she has been utilising to further her career and help others along the journey of life.

The novel was launched this week in the capital at Jasen Mphepo Little Theatre; the event was a classy one which saw various people from all works of life attending.

In attendance at the event was some of her close friends and relatives and of note were the various organisations these include Zuri Women, Women and Children Care Organisation who were in support of her initiative and talent which she has utilised to help fellow women and girls.

Entertainment for the event was offered by various artists of different genres and of note were Simba Arts group who performed their heart stirring nostalgia in the audience by their well-polished and brilliantly executed stage presence, Vimbai Chirumhanzu also gave a thrilling performance through her mastery of gospel choruses and Blue Print who showcased his versatility of being a rapper and spoken word poet.

The book was printed by Press Pearl Media Company.