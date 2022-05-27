NUTTY O Storms the limelight again

By Fortunate Rekai

The gongs keep coming for Carrington Simbarashe Chiwadzwa better known as Nutty O as he scooped five awards at the fourth edition of the Star FM Listeners Choice Awards.

The 25-year-old multi award winning musician, Nutty O went home with the Best Zimdancehall Song ‘Handipere Power’, Album of the Year ‘Mustard Seed’, Best Male Artist award, Best Zimdancehall, Listeners Choice Song of the year.

The sixth one was an honour for him with the Star Music Brand award for growing with Star FM as they celebrated ten great years of sounding good all the time.

They were 10 Star Music Brands and Tamy Moyo, Takura, Freeman, Janet Manyowa, Minister Mahendere, Gemma Griffiths, Tocky Vibes, Ex-Q, Enzo Ishall and not forgetting Sam Mataure the Veteran drummer who was given the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The public vote especially Star FM fans decided the awards.

The multi genre scooped a pool as he took most of the awards this year indeed he is a big winner for 2022

In his Instagram media post, he saluted his fans “My heartfelt gratitude to each and every person who voted on each category. THANK YOU? This is yet another gesture of affirmation from you to ABX. You keep me believing by believing in me. You keep me inspired and encouraged to music with heart, from the heart,”.

“These 6 Star FM Listeners choice awards are a pure reflection of you love and support for this man and HAMUPERE POWER MY #ABXPeople,” he said.

It was not a surprise for the young man as he always releases music on the right time and he has confident.

The album of the year ‘Mustard Seed’ worked hard for it because not a single song was missed on the album

Nutty O has a background he was born on 22 June in Mbare. He is one of the zimdancehall biggest international dancehall musicians. In 2015 his song was played on BBC 1 Xtra’s Afro dancehall. He has shared stage with Mafikizolo and Davido, he made history for being featured on a Jamaican album and the album was nominated for Grammy awards 2019.

The Best Collaboration was awarded to Mambo Dhuterere and Zolasko by the song Hameni Hlebanna and it won also the Best Gospel Song.

Fusion 5 Mangwiro also got two awards in Best R&B Song and Best Group.

The white hair songstress Tamy Moyo took the Best Female Award.

The awards ceremony was broadcasted live from Zimpapers Radio House Garden in Harare.