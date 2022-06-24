EMPLOYERS URGED TO PAY LIVEABLE WAGES – EMCOZ

By Laurence Kanyasa

The Employment Confederation of Zimbabwe has encouraged employers in the production and retail sectors to pay workers’ salaries that allow them to earn a decent living.

Speaking to delegates in Harare, Employment Confederation of Zimbabwe (EMCOZ) president Demos Mbauya said the current economic environment has depleted workers’ wages as a result cost of living is no longer manageable for workers

He said, this decreases social development and reduces productivity in industry thereby hampering business output.

“Industry and business people should take care of the wellbeing of their employees to ensure social progress as well as business development,” said Mbauya.

Captains of industry should find the need to have a shared vision across the board in order to achieve set goals, improve salaries and working conditions for employees

He added that, negotiations through the tripartite negotiating forum, resolutions are being put on the table to discuss on the welfare of worker and to come up with a strategy to ease employees

“It is imperative that companies and businesses maintain the social contract in which the right of the employee is respected and the employer on the other hand should honour their obligations to workers,” said Mbauya

This however has been said to be a common feature in a hyper inflationary situation like the Zimbabwe is currently facing

Living conditions for workers in an inflation wrecked country gradually deplete and businesses find it very hard to pay liveable wages to workers,” said Archie Dongo, Director N Richards group of wholesalers.

He said that with inflationary pressures mounting and the local currency going down, it is challenging for businesses to meet the demand for wages

“People in most cases buy products in local currency and US dollar payments are very few thereby making it difficult for business to give out salaries in United States dollars,” said Dongo.

Major deliberations focus on finding a contributive way to bring sanity over workers’ salaries and one of the recommendations was the need to create deep and liquid financial funds.

Companies can use these funds in times of troubling economic environments and every company in the manufacturing and retail sector should have an input in the fund.

Labour expert, Tichafa Vhiriri said there is need to labour representatives and the consumer council to add their voices for negotiations through TNF.

“Employers should make their voices heard by government and other stakeholders in order to allow for smooth and efficient payment model,” Vhiriri said.

He went on to say a hybrid payment model is probably the best way to remunerate workers where employees can be paid in both local currency and United States dollars.

In the long run Zimbabwe’s economy must be stabilised because most of the problems being faced by industry and employers are a result of instability in the economy.