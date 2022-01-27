Call for inclusion of disabled people in climate action

By Edward Mukaro

PEOPLE living with disability have been exposed to the jaws of Climate Change with the country’s disaster response management – like that of the rest of the globe– falling short of provisions for a swift transition to adaptation in the event of a disaster, with women the most affected.

Without taking anything away from the country’s able disaster response teams, gaps have been identified by experts, who to this day continue to lobby for an inclusive approach when remedying intervention methods in the wake of disasters.

The aftermath of Cyclone Idai- not only in Zimbabwe – but amongst nations affected, left a bad taste in the mouth, as the physically impaired folk had to dig-deeper with limited resources at their disposal, just to survive, as donors and well-wishers showered aid, but unintentionally, giving a blind eye to their needs and wants for survival.

In the event of a climate-related disaster, the disabled tend to experience high rates of social risk factors that contribute to poor health, such as poverty, unemployment, and lower education.

This is the case, as they may lack resources to adapt to climate change. They may have various levels of mobility, use mobility devices, have chronic pain, need medical technology such as a stoma bag or medication, and may have a mental illness.

Prominent writer, Marlena Chertock, once wrote, “If we’re going to properly address the climate crisis, we must prioritize the needs and uplift the voices of disabled people in global climate action plans and spaces”.

According to the World Bank (WB), nearly 1 Billion people, or 15 percent of the world’s population, are disabled. It is no brainer that after climatic shocks like the Cyclone Idai, for example, many people were left disabled, as some lost their limbs, vision and so forth just to mention a few.

The United Nations is on record calling governments across the globe to formulate disability-inclusive approaches to address climate change.

The Government of Zimbabwe has been lobbying for the inclusion of marginalized groups in society (women and youths) as they are the most affected; through various climate-related initiatives run by the Climate Change Managed Department, a clear indication that it was vital to include disabled people’s perspectives when creating and implementing climate action.

Hence, as the nation develops its adaptation strategies in response to climate change it is only prudent that consideration or inclusion of the disabled community is prioritised. Over-sight of the plight of disabled people in recent years during times of crisis should be done away with to do better and prioritise communities most impacted to ensure resilience.

Yet disabled people are among those most “adversely affected in an emergency”, according to the United Nations Human Rights Council. And those emergencies – from wildfires to flooding – are likely to become more frequent because of the climate crisis.