CBZ, Datvest Modified Consumer Staples gets listed on ZSE

By Laurence Kanyasa

DATVEST has introduced a Consumer Staples Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) for listing on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) effective from the 3rd March 2022, under the management of the CBZ assets division.

In terms of Section 422 of the securities and exchange amendment of 2019, the Zimbabwe stock exchange has approved the listing of Datvest Modified Consumer Staples exchange-traded fund on to the ZSE.

Introduction on ZSE means Datvest becomes the third ETF to trade on the stock market after Old Mutual and Morgan&Co.

“Datvest will be in the form of a trust, based in Zimbabwe and it will be listed on 3 March, while incorporation will be on 4 March 2, 2022,” said Marc Holtzman, CBZ chairperson.

According to information from CBZ, the asset management branch will inject the initial seed capital in form of scrip, in the exact weights of the ZSE Modified Consumer Staples index.

Investments from other players will be used to buy shares on the market and add value to its portfolio.

The newly introduced MCS-ETF will comprise of ten counters including, Simbisa brands, TSL Limited, Delta, National Foods, Innscor Africa, Hippo Valley Estates, OK Zimbabwe, Dairibord, African Distillers and Meikles Limited.

While Stanbic Bank will be the trustee for the fund; all assets will be held by CBZ custodial services, which will be the custodian for the fund.

The operation of Datvest will be measured on a day-to-day basis by valuing assets and subtracting liabilities.

Zimbabwe becomes the fifth country in Africa to list ETFs after South Africa, Kenya, Egypt and Nigeria.

“Datvest introduction to the ZSE will see innovators increase and create strong capital markets in the country,” said Chinamo Tafadzwa, Ex Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe chief executive officer.

According to CBZ’s investment prospectus, the investment of Datvest will allow swift tracking of limits in comparison to individual stock investments.

Exchange-traded funds commonly known as ETFs are a multiplicity of investments, stocks, commodities and bonds integrated into one entity capable of distributing shares to investors, which are finally traded on the stock exchange.

“Datvest dates back to 1990 when Data World (PVT) was incorporated with a track record of more than twenty years; the company has garnered experience in the industry,”.

“Introduction of a trust fund by Datvest will also further objectives of the company, as it aims to exceed agreed benchmarked returns over a rolling three-year period by using a balanced methodology,” said CBZ chairperson Marc Holtzman.

The fund manager, CBZ custodial services, will have the sole responsibility for periodically replicating the ZSE MCS index in line with Index ground rules.

Currently, the ZSE modifies consumer staples index is reviewed once a quarter in line with all the other indices.