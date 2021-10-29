CBZ delivers inputs to farmers

By Wellington Zimbowa

FARMERS have been advised to collect seed and fertilizers from designated centers across the country under the Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe (CBZ) and Government partnership programme.

In a recent post-cabinet briefing, government spokesperson Senator Monica Mutsvangwa announced that the CBZ Agro-Yield/Command Agriculture programme has enough seed while it has registered considerable progress in acquiring fertilizer for the programme.

Preparations for the summer cropping season are now at an advanced stage with all inputs including seed and fertilizer available, while Government continues to provide money to pay farmers for crops delivered to GMB and Cottco.

“On CBZ Agro-Yield/Command Agriculture Programme preparations for the summer cropping season, the nation is advised that currently, CBZ Agro-Yield has 18 000 metric tonnes and 15 000 metric tonnes of basal and top dressing fertilizers, respectively. Seed is adequately available. Farmers can promptly collect seed from SeedCo and K2,” she said in a statement.

She added that the government-controlled commercial bank is finalizing supply agreements with ARDA Seeds, Syngenta and Torcek.

However, the program has been blighted by corruption last year, with the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission being spurred to open investigations into the abuse of the command programme.

She also added: “The nation is advised that as of the 24th October 2021, Grain intake stood at 1 164 274 metric tones, comprising 83 684 metric tonnes of wheat and 1 080 590 metric tonnes of maize, soya beans and traditional grains. Regarding farmer payments, a total of ZW$ 1 billion was received from Treasury last week and cumulative receipts now amount to ZW$36.059 billion. Grain delivered to date is valued at ZWL$ 40.574 billion, giving an outstanding balance of ZW$4.51 billion.”