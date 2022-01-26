Climate-proofed economy, essential to development – Munodawafa

By Edward Mukaro

ZIMBABWE is burdened with the task of climate proofing its key economic sectors to achieve true growth, ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Permanent Secretary Munesushe Munodawafa has said.

Addressing delegates at the Validation Workshop for Zimbabwe’s Adaptation Communication to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), and the Prioritised Adaptation Options and the Cost Benefit Analysis Results, Munodawafa said it was imperative that the nation enhances its preparedness to stand a chance of achieving its development goals.

“…Climate Change has become a threat to our economy, affecting every sector, thus threatening to derail developmental gains made over decades.

“As a country, we are, therefore, faced with the task of enhancing preparedness and ensuring that our socio-economic sectors are climate-proofed in order to withstand and cope with the impacts of climate change,” he said.

In recent years, Zimbabwe’s rainfall patterns have become increasingly uncertain with increased mid-season dry spells which threaten rain-fed agriculture systems.

At the same time, droughts and floods have increased in terms of frequency and intensity resulting in disastrous impacts on livelihoods.

Already, in response to the global menace (climate change), the ministry is on the verge of launching the Adaptation Communication, which speaks to the nation’s climate related challenges and plans to fight the scourge, with a case study already conducted in Chiredzi.

“…The ministry has also engaged experts to design a tool for prioritising adaptation options and have gone a step further to actually prioritise adaptation options that respond to the climate situation we are facing and carried out a cost benefit analysis of adaptation options, with Chiredzi, as a case study.

“Together with a report on the implementation costs of climate change mainstreaming, these outputs need to be validated as they define how Zimbabwe’s adaptation plan will look like and positions planners and policy makers to mainstream climate change from an informed perspective,” he added.

Zimbabwe has been getting support from the National Adaptation Planning (NAP) Global Network coming through the International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED), which has enabled the development of Zimbabwe’s first Adaptation Communication to the UNFCCC.