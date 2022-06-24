CBZ Holdings records a decrease in Profit

By Fortunate Rekai

CBZ Holdings (CBZ) says it has recorded a sharp decrease in profit in the first trading quarter due to the constrained demand and consumption, as central banks tightened monetary policies while economic agents reprioritised expenditures and shifted investment behaviours.

In Zimbabwe, inflationary pressures were fuelled by rising global oil prices as well as currency weaknesses.

The capital markets remained high, with the introduction of Exchange Traded Funds “ETFs”, widening the investment options and opportunities on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.

In its reviewed financial statement CBZ Holdings said that it increased its transactional volumes and strengthen its balance sheet.

However, the group performed well during the first quarter and will continue to strengthen its revenue generating capacity as well as focus on capital preservation amid the rising inflation.

“The Group is adequately capitalised, and all its regulated subsidiaries are in full compliance with the gazetted minimum capital requirements

“The Group continues to align its investments strategically in order to preserve capital,” in a statement, CBZ Holdings Group Legal Corporate Secretary Rumbidzai Angeline Jakanani said

“The Group continues to leverage on its investment in technology, human capital to deliver tailor made service and solutions to uphold its promise to offer convenience and satisfaction to its wide range of customers even in Covid-19 restricted business spheres,” she said.

In particular, mining and other export-oriented sectors are likely to benefit from firming commodity and food prices on the global markets.

However, the group is working towards weaning itself from a Government guaranteed agricultural loan book as it has the knowledge through its CBZ Agro Yield unit.