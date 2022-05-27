INNSCOR AFRICA LIMITED delivered a pleasing growth

By Fortunate Rekai

Innscor Africa Limited recorded an overall volume growth of 16% in Associated meat packers, this was due to the three outlets that opened during the quarter which ended on the 31st of March 2022, it is a pleasing sign of recovery across the full range of protein.

The egg production continued to operate and volumes were ahead by 30% this made a number of exciting capacity enhancement initiatives at various stages of progress across all three core categories of the business.

“The Colcom division comprising Triple C Pigs and Colcom Foods continued to register very pleasing volumes growth through the quarter, and from a cumulative nine-month perspective, volumes were 16% ahead of the prior year,” Andrew Lorimer said.

Prodairy continued to record excellent volume growth through the quarter, with aggregate volumes being 34% ahead of the comparative nine-month period.

“The milk category delivered volume growth of 31% over the same period, while volume momentum within the dairy blend category remained excellent, closing 43% ahead of the comparative period,” the company secretary Andrew Lorimer said.

The Profeeds, stock feeds volumes closed at 16% ahead of the comparative nine-month period, combined with a 30% improvement in day-old chick volumes over the same period.

“At Natpak, volume momentum was maintained into the third quarter, and on a cumulative nine-month basis, aggregate volumes in the business were 24% ahead the prior year,” he said

The Probottles delivered pleasing volume growth of 27% against the comparative nine-month period, due to the capacity expansion initiatives undertaken.

Despite the uncertain outlook and the increasingly complex trading environment, the group remains focused on negating these impacts by driving volumes, ensuring pricing remains competitive, closely managing operating expenditure and managing working capital positions in the most effective and efficient banner.