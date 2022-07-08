Stakeholder involvement critical in formulating Pro-SMEs development policies

By Laurence Kanyasa

Micro, small and medium enterprises say active participation of stakeholders is important in formulation of policies that create a conducive environment for small businesses to flourish.

This was revealed by minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Sthembiso Nyoni at a gathering to celebrate MSMEs day in the capital city Harare.

“Stakeholders participation is important in promoting the growth of SMEs as this allows for creation of legislation that enables small businesses to formalise and become corporates in future,” said minister nyoni.

SMEs have played an immense role in local regional and global development as they have proved to be the driver of major economies in the world.

“MSMEs are the engines for economic development with formal SMEs contributing up to sixty percent of total employment and up to forty percent of gross domestic product in emerging economies,” said nyoni.

Investment in the small and medium sector is key in building confidence and resilience which then bring sustainable development at the fore front for rebuilding better and stronger SMEs as they had been adversely affected by the COVID- 19 pandemic.

In these trying times the United Nations, the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Corporation, the banking sector and investors have been identified as the major stakeholders that businesses should engage with to ensure that businesses have enough funding to grow.

“In Zimbabwe MSMEs have proven to be an integral part in improving livelihoods in communities as they create jobs, produce goods and services and enhance the standard of living especially for women, youth and people living with disabilities,” minister nyoni reiterated.

Nationally, SMEs contribute more than 60% to the GDP, whilst accounting for more than seventy percent to employment.

Cementing her point, the minister called upon lawmakers and business stakeholders to undertake necessary reforms to enhance the existing operating environment for MSMEs.

“As we work towards creating an enabling environment it is imperative for relevant regulatory bodies to take note of structural and technical bottlenecks and undertake strategic reforms to support growth of resilient, formalised, productive, and competitive and export oriented MSMEs in Zimbabwe,” she said

Zimbabwe has made great stride in improving the status of SMEs by initiating business and technical skills training, supporting access to finance and markets, provision of appropriate and affordable workspaces and capacity building of sector association.

Though there have been a myriad of challenges brought about by the COVID- 19 pandemic and the recent armed conflict in Russia and Ukraine the government has come up with measures to cushion SMEs from the impacts of the pandemic and other climate related disasters.

Developed countries such as the united states and china have managed to grow their economies through sustaining small businesses and to nurture them up until they grow to bigger corporation that in turn give birth to other small companies.