Malflow Boreholes making strides in Manicaland

By Allan Mbotshwa

Registered SME firm, Malflow Boreholes focuses on boreholes matters stretching from borehole siting, drilling, pump installation, flushing, solar pumps to maintenance is making strides in Manicaland province.

The firm is the brainchild of 32-year-old Manicaland born Malcom Gotsa who is a degree holder in the engineering sector. The zeal to start his own business was influenced by shortages of the precious liquid when he was growing up.

“I started my business with no machinery but would do surveying and outsourcing for machinery which would get the job done.However, this was costly because the bulk of the earnings would go to the machinery as compared to what I would get hence I started saving to buy my own equipment,” he said.

The company currently has a workforce of 14 members which consists of two females and 12 males, something Gotsa wants to change as his dream is to empower the girl child and aid them to get into sectors that were previously male dominated.

Like any other SME in the country, the firm has had its fair share of challenges particularly funding. covid-19 pandemic and competitors from the corporate world who have a larger reach and more machinery as compared to them.

“The major challenges we have faced as SMEs is lack of funding from the relevant authorities and competition from the corporate sector, in terms of funding we have approached the facilities meant to cater for us but due to various technicalities, we have not been able to secure funds,” he added.

However, these challenges have not halted the operations of the company as to date they have had to do projects as far as Gwanda and Gutu. These projects are testament of how one can be determined to become a part of something that was previously out of reach.

“it is not easy to run a business but through passion, quality services and integrity you can attain your goal, there is also the issue of taxes something that youths out there do not understand, you should always be in accordance with the laws so that you can have more opportunities coming in your direction,” he said.