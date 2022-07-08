Willdale limited registers 6 percent decline

Fortunate Rekai

The clay brick manufacturing company Willdale Bricks Limited, registered a 6 percent sales volume decline compared to the prior year due to the shortages of the fast moving plaster range caused by the extended rains.

The operating profit margin declined to 21% compared to 50% in the prior year due to the cost pressures.

The monthly inflation, which was largely driven by the depreciation of the Zimbabwe dollar against the United States dollar, continued on an upward trajectory during the period

The extended rainy season disrupted the production plan leading to product shortages in the second quarter.

However, the revenue for the six months under review was 4% up compared to the same period in the prior year this was driven by a better average price from a better product mix.

“We are confident of meeting production targets for the year as long as electricity supply remains stable,” the group chairman said.

The demand for bricks was relatively high during the period hence the brick making firm hinted that housing development will drive volumes.

Profit after tax closed the year at $48,630,887 a decline from $104,710,508 recorded in the prior comparable period.

Willdale limited bemoaned in the last trading quarter due to the continued hike in the cost of living

The company manufactures and markets a range of clay brick products, faggots, windowsills, common bricks, garden landscaping, paving bricks and economy plaster.