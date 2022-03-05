Conservation agriculture key in mitigating climate change

By Laurence Kanyasa

CONSERVATION agriculture has become one of the most reliable ways in practicing sustainable agriculture to deal with the effects of climate change across the globe.

Since the start of the 2021/22 summer cropping season rainfall patterns have not been consistent with crops going for more than two weeks without rains.

Despite the dry spell currently facing the country, experts believe that using modern ways of agriculture reduces the effect of climate on the crops

It is a new season for adopting new ways of farming, especially conservation agriculture and we have had positive results, said Dr John Bhasera, permanent secretary in the ministry of lands and agriculture.

Fears are that due to rainfall shortages in most farming regions, grains will be low in most parts of the country, threatening food security in the country.

In 2019, the Government of Zimbabwe (GoZ) introduced the Pfumvudza/ Intwasa programme to encourage people in rural areas to grow drought-resistant crops.

Sorghum, millet, rapoko and other drought-resistant maize varieties were distributed across the country for production.

Fears have been growing over food security, however, agriculture experts believe that through following strict guidelines and principles, the likelihood of grain shortage will be minimised.

According to the ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate, and Rural Resettlement, over 2.5 million households countrywide have benefitted from Pfumvudza, setting the bar high for sufficient grain in the country.

Information from the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) notes that despite challenges due to climate change and inconstant rainfall patterns, grain delivery will be higher than in previous farming seasons.

“The country has been hit hard by dry spells and we think that if farmers in the country should consider zero tillage for crops and mulching to preserve moisture, said agronomist Ziwani Mapamba.

He said by growing drought-resistant crops, the effects of the dry spell may be minimised and the country will be in a better position,” Mapamba added.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has also been a major driver and helper in fostering knowledge-based systems on conservation agriculture.

The southern African region has been facing devastating effects of climate change such as cyclones and perennial dry spells, which threaten food security.

“By 2025, it is estimated that more than 25 million farmers should adopt climate resistant production systems to protect their food security and nutrition for their livelihoods,” FAO said.

The FAO acknowledges that Zimbabwe has made great strides in addressing and combating the effects of climate change in the agricultural sector.

“In as much as government is making efforts to assist farmers, resource development partners and non-governmental organisations will be in a much better position to assist farmers to incorporate conservation agriculture practices in their farming,” FAO Zimbabwe regional office noted.