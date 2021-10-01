Corporate 24 offers COVID- 19 vaccination at ZAS 2021

By Wellington Zimbowa

MULTI service private medical care concern, Corporate 24 is offering on-spot COVID- 19 vaccinations at the 2021 Zimbabwe Agriculture Show where it is showcasing its varied service range that includes affordable medical aid schemes.

Speaking on the side-lines of the 111 ZAS edition, its marketing executive Hazel Shoko said the medical institution was geared to offer multi-inclusive services in its quest to ensure a productive and healthy Zimbabwean society.

“A healthy nation is very critical for socio-economic development and there is no substitution for that.

“As such our institution is ready and sensitive to the needs of our society.

“Hence, here at this show exhibition, we are offering affordable COVID- 19 vaccinations which are pegged at US$3.This is also happening at our Harare’s Belgravia centre,” said Shoko.

She added that Corporate 24 was geared to foster Zimbabwe’s socio-economic progress by ensuring a healthy population in the country.

“Safeguarding people’s health and well-being is very key to poverty extermination and attaining guaranteed development, while supporting economic growth and prospering communities.

“This is also a formidable indicator of the country’s progress: a nation with a healthy population is very much capacitated to achieve sustainable growth,” said Shoko.

Started in 2009 by medical doctor and entrepreneur Doctor Mike Joka, the institution which has two medical centres, one in Harare and the other one in Bulawayo, offers a variety of medical services to the public.

The elite, but affordable services include general and specialist consultation, radiology, renal, maternity, laboratory, paediatrics, intensive care and baby clinic services.

Meanwhile, Corporate 24 which last exhibited at ZAS in 2016 has revealed that it has introduced an innovative medical consultation service named ‘Dial a Script’.

This ICT based service allows patients to consult a medical practitioner through Zoom or Whatsapp video call with the medical practitioner bale to diagnose and offer a prescription.

This will enable the patient to be treated while being at home where the prescribed drugs can be safely delivered once all the relevant procedures are satisfied.

According to Shoko, the institution has an all-inclusive medical aid scheme that comes with varied services starting from US$5 which can be compatible with farmers and budding entrepreneurs.