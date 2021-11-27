COVID exacerbating GBV cases

By Edward Mukaro

THE COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the prevalence of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) with 1 in 3 women aged 15 to 49 having experienced physical violence, a local non-governmental organisation has said.

Zimbabwe joins the world in commemorating the 16 Days of activism against GBV, from the 25th November – 10th December, annually.

According to the Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCoZ), the pandemic has compounded the livelihoods of women, exposing them (women and girls) to GBV.

“About 1 in 4 women have experienced sexual violence since the age of 15. The situation has since worsened due to COVID-19, as socio-economic effects of the pandemic, coupled with living in the same space for a continued period of time increasing the number of GBV cases,” WCoZ.

Despite the necessity of the national lockdowns called by the government to curb the spread of the pandemic, the measures have however become catalysts for GBV.

With this in mind, WCoZ implored the government to prioritise GBV services and recognise them as essential service providers to bring an end to the social ill.

“The mandatory lockdowns have seen many women and girls being trapped with their abusers and not knowing where to go or how to get help during the lockdown.

With COVID-19 still a reality and the threats of GBV on the lives of women and girls still ravaging, WCoZ continues to call for Government to prioritize the continuity of GBV services with GBV service providers continuously being recognised as essential workers, integration of GBV services as well as information vital in GBV and COVID-19 response to end violence against women,” said the womens’ network.

Since its outbreak, the COVID-19 pandemic has been directing much-needed attention to gender-based violence (GBV) worldwide and is particularly shining a light on the hidden epidemic of intimate partner violence (IPV).

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence initiative was started by activists at the inaugural Women’s Global Leadership Institute in 1991 and continues to be coordinated each year by the Center for Women’s Global Leadership.

It is used as an organizing strategy by individuals and organizations around the world to call for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls.

According to the Social Development Direct, Since the start of the national lockdown, GBV service providers in Zimbabwe have seen an increase in reported GBV cases, including psychological, physical, sexual, and economic forms of violence.

During the first 11 days of the lockdown, the National GBV Hotline run by Musasa registered 764 cases of GBV, compared to 500-600 cases a month prior to COVID-19. Beyond the spike in reporting, service providers have witnessed an increase in the severity of violence. Under-reporting of GBV was already a significant issue in Zimbabwe due to harmful social norms and stigma. COVID-19 is likely to exacerbate this as women and girls are confined in the home, their movement is restricted, and support is harder to access. Therefore, these figures are likely to be an underestimate of the actual levels of GBV during the pandemic.

Also, analysis from SAFE (Stopping Abuse and Female Exploitation) between March and May 2020 found that intimate partner violence (IPV) was the most frequently reported form of GBV as 69.5% of identifiable perpetrators were intimate partners. The COVID-19 lockdown has also exposed women and girls to violence when accessing services, including at water collection points. The perpetrators include men using the services, service providers who demand sex in exchange for water, as well as law enforcement officers monitoring the lockdown.