COVID more than just a disease – CIMAS boss

The scourge of the COVID 19 pandemic goes beyond figures that are being recorded, as there is more to it, a top business executive has said.

Speaking at a handover ceremony of the COVID- 19 vaccines sourced by leading agriculture concern, SEED-CO and the medical insurer CIMAS, to the government, the boss of CIMAS, Vulindlela Ndlovu, said the pandemic had adversely affected every facet of people’s daily lives.

“The pandemic also has many impacts beyond the disease itself, disrupting essential services, including treatment of life-threatening illnesses such as cancer and hypertension. Critical immunization programmes have been suspended, putting thousands of children at risk. Lockdown measures may have unintended consequences for lives and livelihoods, including exacerbating hunger. While COVID 19 is a global health crisis, its impact goes far beyond the health sector, causing economic, political and societal disruption. This requires a whole-of-society and whole-of-government response

“It is in this regard, I am delighted that SEED-CO joined hands with CIMAS in this initiative and played their part by pooling resources to procure the much-needed vaccines and furthermore, giving back to the community, as evidenced by the event we are witnessing today,” said the CIMAS chief executive officer.

Vulindlela also said health issues in themselves were a very serious business that should be treated with the respect it deserves.

“The pandemic is reminding us that health is not a luxury item. It is a human right, it is essential for social and economic development. Now more than ever, our shared commitment must be to pursue health coverage for everyone and everywhere. As the private sector, the one objective that brought us together was the need for our country, Zimbabwe, to reach herd immunity, and the government could not do it alone, we saw it fit to stand in the gap by procuring 201 312 doses of the vaccine. As and when the vaccines are available (and) CIMAS administers them at its 9 primary care facilities, 1 mobile unit and 1 temporary site,” he said.

SEED-CO and CIMAS were donating 5 000 does to be administered to 2 500 people.

Speaking at the same occasion, the SEED-CO regional general manager, Edworks Mhandu said his organisation would favour seeing the vaccines being administered to agricultural extension officers.

“Honourable Minister (July Moyo, minister of local government and public works) we would be grateful if you could facilitate on our behalf that these vaccines are given to Agritex officers. Honourable Minister Sir, we want to emphasize the importance of Agritex to the farming community. In the engagement with farmers, SEED-CO agronomy staff work very closely with Agritex extension officers who are found at the ward, district, and provincial level all over the country. So, it is important to ensure that Agritex officers are protected from the COVID virus, and we are told by health experts that vaccination is key in the protection against COVID- 19,” he said.

However, Minister Moyo, who was the guest of honour at the function said it was the prerogative of President Emmerson Mnangagwa to donate to whoever he chooses.

“It is the duty of the President to give donations to where he feels there is a need to do so,” said July Moyo.