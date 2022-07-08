ZINARA cracks the whip on corruption

By Laurence Kanyasa

The Zimbabwe national roads administration says it is clamping down on corrupt individuals who are in the habit of short changing the nation through illicit dealings at tollgates and ports of entry.

Over the years the country has had slowed progress in terms of road development and this has been attributed to fraudulent activities occurring at toll gates countrywide.

A spate of pilfering has rocked the roads administrator and some employees are alleged to in the habit of receiving cash in hand bribes to allow motorists to pass through without paying full amounts for tollgates

“The organisation has had a significant number of individuals who have been fired over fraud and embezzlement of funds,” said Gilfern Moyo, ZINARA acting Chief Executive Officer.

There have been a lot of thefts recorded with large sum of money at toll gates being embezzled by ZINARA employees.

Toll officers have been in the habit of taking half payments from motorists and in the process they do not declare remittances to the mother body for collation.

This has resulted in a lot of mismatch in terms of the number of vehicles recorded on camera and money submitted and this had led to firing of the staff.

“A total of seven employees have resigned to avoid disciplinary proceedings, eight were dismissed and two have been acquitted,” said Moyo

He added that seeding of contractors to road authorities in monitoring has drastically reduced corruption levels within ZINARA as this rot had gone to alarming levels which were derailing progress in service delivery.

According to the Grand Thornton report, corruption at ZINARA has become an endemic issue, which has been rocking the organisation for a very long time in the past and has continued even with new staff members also joining the bandwagon in shady dealings.

“ZINARA was initially assigned to contract firms which build roads and other infrastructure but due to many loopholes we have set that aside and we are now focusing on our constitutional obligation of collecting and disbursing funds,” Moyo added

The issue of contracts for building of toll gates and road infrastructure has been at the centre of the flamingo issue within ZINARA.

A number of contracts have been botched and there has also been an issue of overpricing of costs where a larger amount is required whilst the cost is somewhat lower.

This has led to rampant corruption going on at tollgates and huge sums of money have been lost due to this practice

“Corruption in parastatals has hampered performance and in most cases it is a result of corruption within the organisations,” said Blessmore Chingana, Economic analyst and Legal practitioner based in Harare.

He added that, these fraudulent acts have a wide network with inside personnel dealing with the police and other interested authorities who make sure illicit activities move smoothly, however with removal of projects and contracts from ZINARA corruption will be tamed immensely.

The move by ZINARA is a sign that they are sincere in dealing with corruption as this has hampered improvement of roads in the country which are currently in a sorry state.