Data cost soars, as internet usage increases

By Laurence Kanyasa

THE COVID- 19 era has challenged the way people lived; changing the work environment and education, culminating in the widespread use of the Internet which has also resulted in the constant increase of data costs by service providers.

The cost of data has been on an upward trend, whilst services have remained the same for the larger period since 2021.

Big mobile data service providers like Econet and Netone have been competing to increase data tariffs when already existing prices are beyond the reach for the ordinary subscriber.

“The recent price increase of data is a big blow to the consumer because due to the COVID- 19 pandemic internet has become a basic need,” said Chiedza Harunashe, consumer council of Zimbabwe.

She noted that there is a high uptake of data due to the changing environment in which data has become more of a need than a want compared to previous times.

In recent times, a large number of resources are being channeled to data access since much of the work that needs to be done requires internet connectivity.

“Due to online commitments, data now constitutes a big part of the costing structure in many organisations and this could propel increases in other goods and services as well,” Harunashe reiterated.

There is need for the government and stakeholders to now consider data as a cost driver and involve all relevant players in the postal, telecommunications and courier services.

In an interview, Midlands State University (MSU) student, Tendai Mugandani, said the government should intervene and subsidise on tariffs, especially for data that is meant for educational purposes.

She added that the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) should also put strong regulations on data usage because in many cases subscribers feel duped of their hard earned money when data unexpectedly depletes without notice.

Serious data complaints have been on the rise with many customers complaining that data is not functioning well, whilst on the other hand, some complained about the unexpected depletion of bundles.

The use of the internet has been widely increased by lockdowns that were imposed during the first wave of COVID- 19.

Most companies and businesses had to work from home and this trend has increased the usage of the internet over time.

Due to school closures and long holidays, online learning has been identified as a way to continue education and to strengthen digital knowledge.

Internet service providers in the country have been constantly increasing prices on their internet packages, with some analysts citing a 100 percent (%) hike from December last year, to date.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in 2016, passed a non-binding resolution that declared internet access as a human right, which must be respected.

In the southern African region, Zimbabwe has the most expensive internet cost compared to other neighbouring countries such as South Africa, Mozambique, Botswana and Zambia, respectively.