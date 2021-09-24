DELTA on burgeoning youth population through new beer brand

By Wellington Zimbowa

LISTED beverages manufacturer Delta Corporation Limited’s new premier beer is targeted at the youth population, the company said.

In a Whatsapp interview from Bulawayo, where the company is exhibiting at the country’s high trade expo, Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), Patricia Murambinda revealed this saying they are sampling the flavoured range at the trade fair.

“Delta Corporation Limited is participating at this year’s 61st ZITF edition. The company is sampling Flying Fish, a premium flavoured beer.

“The flavoured beer is already on the market. It is a beer targeted at young adults to challenge the conventional,” she said.

Imported from South Africa from ABinBev- Delta’s major shareholder since 2016, the flavoured wise waters brand comes in various flavours, according to Murambinda.

She added that the new brand which comes in different flavours such as lemon is available all year round on the local market although she was not in a position to comment on its uptake.

The biggest counter company on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange by capitalisation also produces a variety of larger and traditional brands.

These include the castle and black label brands that have attained international recognition as well as the traditional opaque brands such as Chibuku and Super that are popular for low markets unlike the former.

This year, the company invested US$1.1 million into sorghum planting in a quest to boost the key input for traditional beer production.

Early this year, the company that also manufactures soft drinks recorded a 48 percent sales volume increase in larger sales, a factor mainly attributed to the positive impact of the official forex auction.

However, the company is also facing stiff completion from illicit beer brands that are rising due to low disposable income as a result of the shrunk economy, especially amongst poor imbibers.