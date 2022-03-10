Divine Ministries lends a helping hand

By Simbarashe Musaki

Newly formed Divine Healing Ministries founder Apostle Virimai Admire Matsveru has donated food hampers comprising of basic commodities to the needy people in Chitungwiza as a way of helping the needful who are usually remembered during the festive season.

Apostle Matsveru, who is a former street vendor, handed over the basic commodities at the launch of the church’s Chitungwiza parish and disclosed that the needy were identified during door-to-door preaching by the parish’s evangelists.

“Ours is not a ‘Pulpit Ministry’, but a ‘People Ministry.’ Our job is to serve the community, we cannot just stick to the Bible without doing the social responsibilities. As our team of evangelists was on a door-to-door preaching crusade they identified the people who require our help as a church not after consultation or being told, but those who are visibly in need. That’s why we decided to buy these hampers.

“Although we feel it’s not enough, this is what we are capable of doing at the moment. In the future, it is our view as a church that we give the needy a fishing rod rather than giving them the fish. We are not discriminatory because we are not pastors or evangelists of Divine Healing Ministries only but for the community,” he said.

In the quest to fulfill the adage, ‘cleanliness is next to Godliness,’ Apostle Matsveru vowed to spearhead a number of social responsibility initiatives including clean-up campaigns.

“We are not going to be bible preachers only while our surroundings are used as garbage dumpsites. We are going to engage the council and find a solution to our garbage collection woes, to ensure that our community is clean. Also, we are going to commit ourselves to clean-up campaigns, as cleanliness is next to Godliness,” he added.