Dubai 2020 Expo preparations in progress

…AS govt ups stance to market national image

By Vimbai Kamoyo and Wellington Zimbowa

THE Government has said preparations for the COVID- 19 – delayed Dubai 2020 Expo are underway and progressing well.

Speaking during the post-cabinet media briefing, the minister for Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa said the government had taken stock of the planning of the Dubai 2020 Expo and is impressed with the progress with ministries mobilizing people who will go to the event.

Minister Frederick Shava presented the report to cabinet.

“Cabinet considered an update on Zimbabwe’s participation at EXPO 2020 DUBAI: 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022, which was presented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade,” said Dr Fredrick Shava.

“The nation is advised that mobilisation of the private sector is continuing, with business entities being encouraged to propose events that can be included in the thematic calendar of events. Participants are expected to come up with events that explore solutions to fundamental global issues, guided by the ten (10) Theme Weeks and 18 International Days.

The minister said the tourism industry has organized over a dozen organisations to participate in the Dubai global show.

“The Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry have mobilized twenty-one (21) tourism operators to participate at the Expo 2020 DUBAI. A number of tourism videos from the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, and Ngamo Safaris, among other tourism operators, will be shown during the Expo,” says Minister Mutsvangwa in the brief.

Government ministries, including the tourism ministry’s agency, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) will lead a high-powered private sector delegation which is also being called to craft selling events that feed into the thematic calendar events of the global tourism showcase.

Information, Broadcasting and Publicity ministry has engaged 13 media houses after a tender process to produce a brand Zimbabwe campaign that will run at the Dubai Expo.

But only state-affiliated media houses – Zimbabwe Television Network, under Zimpapers where the government has controlling shares and public broadcaster Zimbabwe Broadcasting Authority were mentioned in the brief as part of the selected media houses.

Minister Mutsvangwa further said the organisations that market the country were working together to inform the global market on what the country offers.

“ZimTrade is working with ZIDA (Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency), ZNCC (Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce) and CZI (Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries) in coming up with information on trade and investment opportunities in Zimbabwe, project proposals from companies as well as prospectus, which will be displayed in the Zimbabwe Pavilion.

The Ministry of Mines and Mining Development is mobilizing the private sector in the mining industry to participate at Expo 2020 Dubai.