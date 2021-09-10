Dubai 2020 Expo proffers new SMEs markets

By Edward Mukaro

THE Dubai 2020 Expo is a grand stage that local Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) should utilise to get the much-needed global business exposure, since the deliberate expulsion of Zimbabwe from the international community, the Business Development Trust of Zimbabwe (BDTZ) has said.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The BusinessConnect, BDTZ chairperson, Shepherd Chikomba implored SMEs that will attend the showcase to sharpen their competitive edge at the Expo, or risk sinking into oblivion.

“The Dubai Expo is a pivotal exhibition platform for any entity with the privilege and opportunity of being a participant.

“This Expo will throw our SMEs into the deep end of business and thereafter they will have to learn to swim or sink. If they decide to learn the tactics of international business, their competitive edge is going to be sharpened as they adopt international best practices and more opportunities for export are going to be opened for them and consequently there will be growth,” said Chikomba.

He added that local business players have found it difficult to break through to new markets due to the negative perceptions the country has previously been receiving from different sources of information across the globe.

“Zimbabwean entrepreneurs lack global exposure and even the best efforts we have put forward in a bid to be significant global business and trade players have been overshadowed by the negative perceptions that have been peddled against our country from other parts of the world.

“SMEs have been the worst affected by the deliberate exclusion of Zimbabwe from the international community. Their participation in global business has been limited and many who have tried to penetrate international trade have been shunned or found it very difficult to override the complex modalities involved. Not many SMEs have made a remarkable breakthrough,” he added.

While the business world has been advised to adapt to the normal, Chikomba opined that a lot was still to be done, as most SMEs are yet to fully adapt to the changing times.

“The need for physical interaction is an indication of technological laggards who are either reluctant to adapt or ignorant technologically. However, as with any form of technological development, the diffusion process cannot be as revolutionary as we expect it to be but eventually and under a conducive environment total inclusion of all SMEs will be a reality.

“The costs of this transition are quite prohibitive. Internet as well as its gadgets are still very expensive in Zimbabwe as they are still considered a luxury. This has limited participation of most people in the digital space,” the BDTZ boss said.