A death trap caused by Masvingo City Council

By Fortunate Rekai

The Masvingo Residents Forum (MRF) engaged with Masvingo City Council on the discharge of raw sewer into the Mucheke and Shakashe river in the city of Masvingo with the fear of endangering aquatic life.

The water in Mucheke River has a blackish pigment and this has caused deaths of hundreds of aquatic creatures.

For the past few weeks there have been reports of fish and other aquatic creature dying due to pollution in the river.

“These practices by Masvingo City Council endanger aquatic life and downstream communities that rely on the Mucheke and Shakashe River’s water for domestic uses,” the Masvingo Residents Forum stated on in the report.

This came out as a result of numerous reported incidences of fish and other aquatic species that were seen dead floating along both the rivers.

Masvingo Residents Forum gave the City of Masvingo a 48-hour ultimatum to act responsible and stop the discharge of raw sewer into these rivers.

It is highly encouraging to note that on 15 June 2022 the discharge of raw sewer into the Mucheke has since stopped and this can be attributed to the advocacy efforts of MRF and environmental activists that are affiliated with the organization.

However, sewer has continued to flow in Shakashe River.

The continued discharge of raw sewage and industrial effluent by the council is in direct contravention of section 57(1) as read with section 70 of the Environment Management Act Chapter 20:27, which prohibits the discharge or application of any poison or toxic, noxious or obstructing matter, radioactive waste or other pollutants into the aquatic environment in contravention of water pollution control standards.

It is not the first time that the City of Masvingo has been in the spotlight for contaminating water bodies. Over the past 5 years the city has been fined three times by the Environmental Management Agency of Zimbabwe for contamination.

Environmental Management Agency (EMA) in a statement noted that from test they carried, the level of free oxygen present in the water was too low to support aquatic life and the water contained high masses of dissolved salts and inorganic matter

Masvingo Residents Forum will continue to advocate for the respect of environmental and conservation rights within the local government spectrum.