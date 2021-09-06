Fire: A double-edged sword

By Vimbai Kamoyo

Since time immemorial, fire has been man’s helper, but also his destructive component. A double-edged sword, if one can say so.

Fire can be said to be inseparable from humankind. It cooks his food, it warms him in cold weather, it lights his way in darkness. That is fire, very kindly to man.

The same human being has coined the adage, “do not play with fire”, giving the not-so-kind end of it. It has killed man and left man maimed.

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has warned the country of the dangers of fire, particularly the veld fire.

In a statement posted on its social media platforms a month or so ago, the EMA cautioned the general public of the advent of the veld fire season saying people should be watchful of its repercussions.

“The 31st of July, each year, marks the beginning of fire season, which stretches to 31st October on the onset of the first effective rain. During this period, environmental and weather conditions are conducive for the occurrence of veld fires. Therefore, all citizens are encouraged to exercise due care in the prevention of veld fires,” the statement said.

Veld fires have had a destructive telling effect in the country, destroying millions of hectares of crops, thousands of animals and loss of human life.

According to an in-depth study done by academics Luckson Chinamatira, Spikilele Mtetwa and George Nyamadzawo wildfires are caused by several agents. These include human negligence and deliberate arson, lighting and spontaneous ignition.

On the human effect, the trio cited hunting, bee harvesting, burning of crop residues, land preparation, burning of homestead surrounding to improve visibility and outright arson as some of the causes.

The scholars also noted that veld fires have a huge cost on the social and economic front.

“Outbreaks have resulted in increased loss of agricultural produce, reduced food availability for both humans and animals, reduced growth rate of vegetation, and loss of equipment. Acute impacts such as trauma, loss of shelter and property, e.g. the destruction of a home or damage to personal goods can be a source of grief, stress and people whose lives and property is threatened by veld fires may experience a feeling of helplessness. According to Nyamadzawo et al. (2013), in most African cultures, poor homeless people are often stigmatized, and the loss of livelihoods sources may result in the complete disintegration of the family unit. The result is that the resource-poor smallholder farmers are ushered deeper into a poverty cycle,” part of the report said.

EMA public relations manager Amkela Sidange said they have launched a programme to create awareness to the public on the dangers of veld fire and how best it can be curtailed.

“An extensive community outreach programme dubbed the ‘Accelerated community fire awareness programme’, has since been rolled out and is still ongoing, adopting a variety of approaches and strategies to raise public awareness and capacity on veld fire management, ranging from commemorations, community meetings, training and demos, talks shows and road shows, among many others.

“Priority areas in this special programme are the veld fire hot spots of all the Mashonaland provinces as well as Manicaland. The Agency has also taken advantage of its digital platforms of Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, YouTube and Instagram; including the use of the website to disseminate information on veld fire prevention.

“In addition, the Agency went on, massive production and distribution to the public of Information, Education and Communication (IEC) Material ranging from posters, brochures, flyers, stickers and fire assessment reports.

She further said the agency was incorporating a number of other organisations to work with.

“Massive multi-stakeholder involved remains the game-changer in the program where both public and civic society players such as Forestry Commission, ZimParks, Rural District Councils, AGRITEX, ZRP, Traditional leaders, Carbon Green, and Firefight Trust, Youth groups, Troutbeck Hotel, Seedco and Netone, among many others, are actively participating. Another unique approach being used in the programme is the engagement of communities at both farm and village level, to ensure everyone is reached out and necessary action is taken to prevent veld fires.

“Progress so far is quite impressive which include massive issuance of close to 900 Environmental Protection orders (EPOs) to farmers, tenants, landowners and communities, compelling them to put in place adequate fire preventive measures on or before 30 June 2021. Also, close to 2 800 community meetings and training have been done so far, and other several community engagements. To that end, several community initiatives towards fire prevention have been implemented such as biomass reduction through grass combing and hay baling, resulting in the harvesting of about 55 810 grass bundles and 81 739 hay bales respectively, and in the process collectively protecting an estimated 2 240 hectares of land from veld fires. Fire guard construction is also going on well and thrust is to ensure all land properties are adequately protected from veld fires during the dry season.

“The community awareness program is ongoing throughout the country, and done in strict compliance to the recently announced COVID- 19 guidelines, to ensure the country is adequately prepared to prevent any veld fire occurrences during the dry season.

Sidange urged members of the community to use the information disseminated to them to fight the scourge of veld fires.

“On that note, farmers, tenants, landowners and communities; and all concerned citizens are urged to use the valuable information and skills shared with them on veld fire management, to put in place all the necessary measures to prevent veld fires this dry season; and failure to do so will result in prosecution using relevant pieces of legislation available in the country.

“Veld fire prevention is not a sector responsibility, but of all citizens to ensure the country protects its valuable natural capital, built environment, bumper harvest and precious lives,” she said.