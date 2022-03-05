Global committee formed to combat plastic pollution

By Edward Mukaro

THE just ended 5th United Nations Environment Assembly laid the foundation for the establishment of an Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee with the mandate to forge an international legally binding agreement to end plastic pollution.

Plastic pollution has become one of the most contaminants on the environment, the world over, with Governments making various interventions to curb the continued rot.

Locally, the Government of Zimbabwe has made various interventions through different pieces of legislation to preserve the environment, from not only plastic pollution, but also waste, as a whole.

The notable being the ‘National Clean Up Day’, which is observed once each month.

Zimbabwe is drowning under a tide of plastic waste – discarded bottles, bags, straws, packaging and other single-use items.

According to the country’s Environmental Management Agency (EMA), Zimbabwe generates about 300,000 tons of plastic waste per year. A significant proportion of that waste is dumped in the streets or other open areas, rather than recycled or properly disposed of.

The establishment of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee has been hailed as one of the biggest developments in efforts to preserve the environment since the signing of the Paris Agreement (2015).

“Against the backdrop of geopolitical turmoil, the UN Environment Assembly shows multilateral cooperation at its best,” said Espen Barth Eide, the president of UNEA-5 and Norway’s Minister for Climate and the Environment. “Plastic pollution has grown into an epidemic. With today’s resolution, we are officially on track for a cure.”

Amina J. Mohammed, deputy secretary-general of the UN, added: “Today, no area on the planet is left untouched by plastic pollution, from deep-sea sediment to Mount Everest. The planet deserves a multilateral solution ­that speaks from source to sea. A legally binding global agreement on plastic pollution will be a truly welcome first step.”

The Assembly managed to map out 14 resolutions to curb pollution, protect and restore nature worldwide.

A second key resolution supports the establishment of a comprehensive and ambitious science policy panel on the sound management of chemicals and waste and preventing pollution. The Ministerial Declaration recognises humanity’s failure to date to manage chemicals and waste, a threat that is further aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic through the widespread use of single-use plastics and disinfectant chemicals.

The Ministerial Declaration stressed the urgent need to halt the global decline of biodiversity and the fragmentation of habitats, unprecedented in human history and driven by changes in land and sea use, exploitation of nature, unsustainable consumption and production patterns, climate change, invasive alien species and pollution of the ocean and freshwater, air and soil.

In this context, the Assembly adopted a resolution to accelerate actions to significantly reduce nitrogen waste from all sources, especially through agricultural practices, and save US$100 billion annually.