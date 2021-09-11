Good times beckons Tobacco industry

By Vimbai Kamoyo

THE Tobacco industry in the country is over the moon with the approval of “tobacco value chain transformation plan” by the Cabinet this week.

Speaking to The BusinessConnect, the public relations officer for the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB,) Chelesani Moyo said as the industry they were thrilled with the development, as they had advocated for such.

“TIMB together with other stakeholders has been working closely with the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement in the development of the tobacco value chain transformation plan. The plan, which was spearheaded by the Ministry, is a noble process, which in part seeks to prioritize strategic interventions in the localization of tobacco funding. This is to ensure retention of the foreign currency that accrues to the country through tobacco exports,” said Moyo.

She also said the funding of the industry by the government would go a long way in easing the production costs the farmers were facing due to the discrepancy between the foreign currency official rates and the parallel market ones.

“The major challenge facing the industry is the reduction of viability of tobacco growers because of the high-cost structure of producing tobacco. The retooling rates are generally not pegged on foreign currency auction rates leading to a high cost of production. Farmers need to be capacitated financially and what better way to do so than through availing local funds. This is what motivated the introduction of the US$60 million facility. The funding by the Government is meant to support 50 000 hectares of tobacco production, so, ideally, if all applicants who apply are growing on 1ha then that means 50 000 farmers will benefit,” she said.

Moyo said modalities will be put in place to avoid the abuse of funds that will be availed by the government for tobacco production.

“The funds will be accessed by individual growers, contractors for lending to contracted growers, auction floors for lending to auction floor growers. To standardise the cost of production, TIMB is procuring all physical inputs. Beneficiaries of the fund will access working capital directly from the participating banks. To guard against abuse, there will be requirements needed from the beneficiary to qualify for either of the benefits highlighted above,” she said.

Speaking during a post-cabinet media briefing the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting services Monica Mutsvangwa said the government had accepted the plan, which was presented by the minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Anxious Masuka.

“The nation is informed that the Tobacco Value Chain Transformation Plan aims at transforming the tobacco value chain into a US$5 billion industry by 2025 through localisation of tobacco financing, increased production and productivity, value addition and beneficiation, and exports of cigarettes. The initiatives should contribute significantly to Gross Domestic Product growth, foreign currency generation and employment creation, thereby, raising household incomes in pursuit of Vision 2030.

“The strategic objectives of the Plan are as follows, to localise the funding of tobacco to complement external funders; to raise tobacco production and productivity from 262 million kilograms to 300 million kilograms by 2025, to diversify and increase the production of alternative crops such as medicinal cannabis and increase their contribution to the farmers’ incomes to 25% by 2025; to increase the level of value addition and beneficiation of tobacco from 2% of total tobacco produced to 30% in order to increase exports of cigarettes.

“To create an enabling environment that incentivizes investors to set up shop in the country instead of exporting raw or semi-processed tobacco. The immediate objective is to increase tobacco production and productivity through increasing the yield per unit, increasing the area under crop and minimizing losses. The above measures are being taken because the country is not getting maximum benefit from its tobacco crop in terms of value addition and beneficiation,” she said.

The amiable minister further said researches were already underway to improve the quality of the golden leaf.

“Cabinet further wishes to inform the public that the Tobacco Research Board is already conducting research on alternate crops such as Chia, Industrial Hemp and

Sesame, as well as other types of tobacco, such as Shisha, which is very popular in the Middle East. Research is also being conducted into the extraction of high-value compounds from tobacco, such as nicotine, solanesol and edible oil.

“Preliminary studies have already been done on the extraction of tobacco edible oil and identified varieties that could be used for oil extraction. All these efforts are meant to increase the income that accrues directly to the farmers,” said Mutsvangwa.