Government pleased with Bulawayo’s industry growth

By Staff Reporters

GOVERNMENT is excited by the growth prospects of the industry in the country’s second city, Bulawayo, which emanates from policies being implemented by the Second Republic, the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Dr Sekai Nzenza has said.

In her remarks, yesterday during the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Dr Nzenza noted that the once-industrial hub of Zimbabwe reached its low production mark, but President’s Emmerson Mnangagwa administration was geared to revive its former pace setting status.

“Bulawayo was once a hub of industry. Right now it is on it is very much o the road to growth as shown by the economic trajectory, which the Second Republic under the leadership of His Excellency is showing.

“Your Excellency, a few months ago during a tour of companies in Bulawayo, some of these companies in agro-processing, hardware, solar panels stoves, …it was quite clear that there is competition,” she said.

Dr Nzenza added that the exhibition at hand (ZITF) has shown a competitive edge amongst exhibitors, while also giving thumbs up to partnerships between government and the private sector.

“Today at ZITF, we are witnessing the competitiveness which shows a nod to collaboration between government and the private sector, as we promote a conducive environment of business in order to realise private sector-led growth,” added Dr Nzenza.

Bulawayo industries may be operating at a capacity as low as 25% this year because many of the city’s problems, particularly water shortages, have not been resolved.

Bulawayo was once the industrial hub of pre and post-independence Zimbabwe, but due to a lack of investment, coupled with the economic downturn the city’s industry gradually downsized operations, with most firms even closing shop.

The city’s factories produced cars and car products, building materials, electronic products, textiles, furniture, and food products.

Bulawayo is also the hub of Zimbabwe’s rail network and the headquarters of the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ).