Govt commissions Avuxeni FM in Chiredzi

By Allan Mbotshwa

THE Government has officially commissioned Avuxeni FM at Tshovani Stadium in Chiredzi during the commemoration of the International World Radio Day, celebrated under the theme: “Radio and Trust”.

The day is divided into three sub-themes namely; trust in radio journalism, trust and accessibility, and trust in radio institutions, respectively.

Since the coming in of the Second Republic under President Emmerson Mnangagwa, over 10 radio stations and television channels have been licensed, thereby, showing the need to ease the access of information to the people of Zimbabwe.

Addressing delegates at the commissioning, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Senator Monica Mutsvangwa, said Zimbabwe was on the verge of a new era in supporting media diversity.

“President Mnangagwa’s administration fully supports media diversity, the nation is on the verge of a new era in the sphere of information dissemination and access,” she said.

In the first republic, there was not much media freedom, as compared to the Mnangagwa regime though more needs to be done to achieve media freedom.

Great strides have been made in a bid to create a conducive environment, where media practitioners can operate at the best of their abilities with adequate resource allocation.

Of the community radio stations that have been licensed recently, Avuxeni FM is the first to go on air utilising, one (Shangani) of the 16 official languages as stated in the Constitution of the country.

The inclusion of minor languages is a welcomed development that shows the need to make information easily available in minority languages.

Minister Mutsvangwa added, “We are ready to fly and the challenge is now on, for other community radio stations in other remote parts of the country that were licensed to also start operations now that we have the first one (Avuxeni FM) that has gone on air.”

The move to have a community radio station is in line with the international world radio day theme “Radio and Trust”, in the sense that if one can access information in their mother language, which makes it easier to fully understand rather than having to translate, a scenario where meaning could be lost.

Radio is the medium for Africa, as it has been used for many years to convey information. During the liberation struggle, Short Wave (SW) frequency was used by guerrilla fighters to send messages to the masses back home and this was an effective method that gave people hope and incited others to join the liberation war.

The thrust now remains for community radio stations to kick start operations and be able to keep the languages and traditions alive through information access and dissemination. Television stations have also been licensed with one promising to be on air soon.

The licensing of new radio stations is good for the government as activists have for a long time called fr the opening of the waves to private players and do away with a monopoly by the state broadcaster, ZBC.