Govt, stakeholders eye climate transparency, through CBIT project launch

By Edward Mukaro

THE Government of Zimbabwe in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Global Environment Facility (GEF), respectively; is on the verge of launching “The Capacity Building Initiative for Transparency (CBIT) Climate Change Project”, a vehicle that is set to enable Zimbabwe to strengthen its capacity to track progress on national commitments made under the Paris Agreement, and also to produce more comprehensive and accurate reports.

Zimbabwe – a landlocked country whose population largely depends on economic enablers which are highly prone to the change in climate – has been at the receiving end of an onslaught by climate change, which has manifested itself in the form of prolonged dry spells, sporadic rainfall, droughts, cyclones and most recently, Tropical Cyclones and Depressions.

The nation’s over-reliance on climate-sensitive sectors like Agriculture, Water and Forestry does not help the situation; hence, the launch of the Capacity Building Initiative for Transparency Climate Change Project, which experts believe will do more to enhance the nation’s capacity to generate accurate and updated data on emissions in all sectors, as well as in the impacts of adaptation measures in increasing resilience of communities and ecosystems

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The BusinessConnect newspaper, Climate Change Management Department CBIT Technical Focal Person, Mr Tatenda Mutasa, said the project will do more to increase transparency in climate change issues, while also enhancing the capacity to capture accurate data, as the nation eyes to meet its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

“The project is largely based on the need for transparency in the collection of data because data is generated at the grassroots level. Then, smooth flow now, be it in waste, energy, agriculture, forestry, land use, and industrial processes. That data should flow smoothly and efficiently in the right format from now where is it generated to the sector lead, who will consolidate and do the estimations and compilation of the report.

“Ideally we should be submitting our report every two (2) years to the climate change secretariat, as mandated under the Paris Agreement. So this (CBIT), is basically to build the national capacity so that by the time we get to submit our first bi-annual transparency report, which is supposed to be submitted by December 2024, we would by then have that expertise and capacity,” said Mutasa.

In 2015, the Paris Agreement on Climate Change established an Enhanced Transparency Framework (ETF) which requires all parties to produce national GHG inventories and track progress towards their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). The establishment of the ETF necessitated the need to establish technical and institutional capacity for monitoring, reporting, and verification of greenhouse gases, this means that many developing countries have to upscale climate action.

The climate expert added that the project will most likely strengthen the policy side of climate change that will ultimately lead to the crafting of a Bill for adoption considerations.

“It will also strengthen the policy and legal framework of climate change governance, to come up with a climate change Bill for consideration for adoption, so that as we go further, there will be a specific law that governs how things move in terms of data generation, collection and sharing, but most importantly ensuring data confidentiality,” said Mutasa.

The CBIT project will be implemented by the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, with UNEP as the GEF Agency. The project will be implemented from 2022 up to 2024.