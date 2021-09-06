Govt urged to bring vaccines closer to people

By Staff Report

THE Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCoZ) has implored the Government and relevant stakeholders to adopt a pro-active approach by bringing COVID- 19 vaccines closer to marginalised groups and communities.

Zimbabwe’s efforts in combating the COVID- 19 pandemic are paying off if statistics of active cases are anything to go by, however, WCoZ like many other stakeholders expressed that a lot needs to be done to maintain gains made so far.

“We continue to call attention to the severe limitation of the vaccination drive particularly in the face of increasing social and economic restrictions based on proof of vaccination. We continue to raise concerns that mining, agricultural, and trading communities have limited access to vaccination. We continue to decry the fact that citizens must go and be vaccinated, but we call instead for vaccines to go to the people.

“We highlight the expanded housing settlements and communities across the country which are underserviced in terms of clinics and health centers.

“As a result, these communities do not have easily accessible points to get vaccinated. We continue to point out that agricultural communities ought to have been supported by having grain silos and commodity collection points have vaccination points at those agro-centers, but they continue to be grossly underserviced,” stated WCoZ.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care report that as of the 31st August, active cases went down to 7 297. The total number of recoveries went up to 113 057 increasing by 658 recoveries. The recovery rate goes up further marginally to 91 percent from 90%.

The statistics are coupled with a successful vaccination uptake by citizens.

A total of 30 132 people received their 1st doses of the vaccine. The cumulative number of the 1st dose vaccinated now stands at 2 582 705.

A total of 17 035 recipients received their second dose bringing the cumulative number of 2nd dose recipients to 1 636 498. The death toll went up to 4 419 after 3 new deaths were recorded.