Harare ups efforts to attain smart city status – Chideme



By Wellington Zimbowa



ZIMBABWE’s capital city says it is angling towards being a smart city where ICT’s are used for service delivery and payments will be top-notch in line with the new normal order dictates.



Through its corporate communications’ official news bulletin, Michael Chideme, its corporate communications manager, highlighted that the city was better enabled in its smart city drive due to available infrastructure.



“We are here to showcase the available infrastructure in the City of Harare, which is available and enables connection with the city and with each other.



“Cell phone and data companies are there in Harare. We are saying our services are paid electronically and even if you have an inquiry or a service that can be done electronically,” said Chideme.



HCC, which is a traditional exhibitor at the country’s premier trade Expo and one of the largest in the region, is also showcasing its development units such as Harare Quarry and Harare Municipal Medical Aid Society.



HCC has various business development projects and is keen to woe partners for investment into the projects various agreements such as joint venture, build –operate and transfer as well as community management.



Besides Harare Quarry and HMASS, the capital city whose ambitious bid for a world-class city by 2025 is often courting varied views from stakeholders, owns a number of farms with the potential to be a reckoned agro foods player.



In line with its bid to be a smart city, the 2022 Pre-budget consultative meetings for the City of Harare for the financial year ending 31 December 2020 is set to be held through wards based groups in line with COVID- 19 health safety protocols.



However, critics have pointed to the issue of more attention in the quality of service delivery band need to enhance transparency.