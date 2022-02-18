Health professionals crucial in nation building

By Laurence Kanyasa

MEDICAL professionals have been implored to be responsible citizens and participate in the upcoming by-elections, as part of their civic responsibility in nation building.

THE Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights (ZIDAHR) has called on all medical professionals; doctors, pharmacists, and nurses to participate in elections and electoral processes, as they have been less active.

ZIDAHR secretary-general Dr Norman Matara, in a media campaign aimed at encouraging participation in electoral proceedings to realize the change they desire, said that research done by the American Medical Association (AMA) showed that most physicians and medical practitioners spend most of their time focusing on their practice, thereby, neglecting their civil duties.

The same can be said in Zimbabwe where there are over 100 000 registered medical professionals in both the public and private sectors.

“We believe the participation of that magnitude can have a big influence in the decision-making processes and also make their voices heard in a wider spectrum,” said Matara.

He added that the active participation of health services professionals will help in policy creation that best suits the needs of doctors.

This comes on the backdrop of Zimbabwean medical professionals’ quibbles with their parent ministry over policy inconsistency and deplorable working conditions in hospitals.

A Series of perennial strikes and industrial action has been constant in Zimbabwe, with doctors and nurses constantly up in arms with the Government, citing poor working conditions and low salaries that cannot sustain their livelihoods.

ZIDAHR reckons this is the time for doctors and health workers to do their part in contributing to the creation of improved democratic policies that push the country’s health at a better stage.

Participation has been low due lack of political will by those in power to fully implement health policies and ideas that come from medical experts.

Most professionals feel that participation in electoral processes is a waste of time because their professional opinion is not taken into account.

This was also cemented by Solomon Bobosibunu, programs manager for the Elections Resource Centre (ERC) saying it is their constitutional right to participate in elections.

“It is everyone’s responsibility to participate in voter registration and actually voting to choose leaders, whom we feel will come up with the best policy in education, health, food security, and all other sectors of the economy,” said Bobosibunu.

He also encouraged young health personnel to think about voting issues, as policies that are decided will affect them in the future.

“We are targeting the youth on all social media platforms to get young doctors and medical professionals to vote in the forthcoming by-elections and the general elections set for next year,” Bobosibunu said

ZIDAHR is a non-political organisation responsible for the registering and well-being of medical professionals

The organisation also seeks to defend human rights against torture, access to health; as a human right and an accountability program to hold in positions of power accountable for service delivery in the health sector.