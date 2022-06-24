Women for Economic and Social Empowerment (WESE) worried

By Fortunate Rekai

The Women for Economic and Social Empowerment (WESE) is deeply worried by the ongoing indefinite incapacitation of health sector workers over low remuneration and poor working conditions.

“The incapacitation poses grave danger for women’s access to health because women constitute the majority of those who seek medical services from public health facilities,” the Women for Economic and Social Empowerment said.

Representatives of health sector workers notified the Health Services Board (HSB) that they would be embarking on industrial action and true to their word, they did not turn up for work on Monday.

The Zimbabwe healthcare workers are striking for wages to be paid in US dollars due to inflation crisis, which renders the RTGs salaries useless.

Pregnant women, nursing mothers and women with chronic illnesses are said to be the most exposed by the ongoing strike.

Furthermore, lack of access to health services affects women’s overall socio-economic well being, resulting in reversals to gains made in women empowerment drive over the years.

“As WESE we are therefore stunned with the government’s lack of commitment to resolving the impasse with health workers.

“Health is a right guaranteed in terms of Section 76 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe and failure by the government to ensure smooth functioning of the sector constitutes a violation of fundamental human rights,” they stated.

Nurses are only dealing with emergency cases as they are paid in ZWL$20 000 which is US$30 at the black market indeed the nurses were patient and now they cannot afford a living.

“We call on government to urgently address the demands of nurse, provide adequate drugs and equipment in hospitals and clinics and take its responsibility in terms of the Constitution seriously,” they noted.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care could not be reached for a comment on time for print.