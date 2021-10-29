Infrastructure development on course

By Vimbai Kamoyo

VARIOUS infrastructure developments that are being undertaken by the private sector in the country are on course to completion, a cabinet minister has said.

Speaking at the post Cabinet media briefing, the minister for Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa said the minister of Commerce and Industry Sekai Nzenza had informed the cabinet of great progress in works being done by private players.

“The minister of Commerce and Industry reported that the following progress has been recorded for projects in her sector. The Zimbabwe Phosphates Industries (Zimphos) New Granular Plant in Harare is on course for completion as scheduled, with the targeted manufacturing of the relevant equipment by the manufacturer having commenced. The Zimphos New Blending Plant is also on course,” she said.

The Msasa-based company produces a number of products that include superphosphates, sulphuric acid, phosphoric acid, aluminum sulphate, and gypsum amongst others. Super phosphates are primarily used in the manufacture of fertilizes.

She said there were other projects being done in other areas like Rushinga.

“Resuscitation of G&W Industrial Minerals in Rushinga is progressing well with its completion expected by end of November, 2021. Pursuant to the Launch of the Leather Value Chain Strategy, a new Processing Plant is being installed at Zambezi Tanners in Bulawayo, with the company having assembled the requisite machinery and now installing the auxiliary feeds and extensions to the machine.

“ZimChem Refiners has completed the refurbishment of its boiler in Kwekwe, and the company remains on track to increase capacity utilisation in the production of tar and creosote. National Blankets (Pvt) Ltd has managed to service its machines, refurbish the building housing the machines, and is now producing as per order, and are in the process of re-establishing their previous markets.

“The technology upgrade of the Central African Batteries plant and machinery has helped reduce the occurrence of rejects during production from a rate of 4.5% to 0.2%,” said minister Mutsvangwa.