ISO certification spurs PAVCON to new heights

By Edward Mukaro

PAVCON Industries has risen to become a shining beacon in the Small and Medium Enterprises sector, driven by its quality products and recently acquired Standards Association of Zimbabwe ISO certification.

The ISO certification has drawn recognition to the firm from a wide clientele base.

Operating in a business environment that is filled with poor products that crumble on a seasonal basis, PAVCON has since long back sought to ensure the confidentiality of its base of clients by going through the product certification process, with the relevant authorities – something which many firms tend to side-step knowing how poor their products are – in a way short-changing customers.

Speaking in an interview with this publication, PAVCON managing director Shelton Paza said, “This will certainly etch PAVCON’s future in the global business community and provide the perfect platform for the empire, through commercial exposure and opportunities for progression.

“We distribute strong and durable concrete products that are SAZ accredited and we were awarded SAZ certification with a distinction,” said Paza.

He added that investing in human resources and technology has seen the firm moving from strength to strength.

“PAVCON Industries invested its efforts in technically qualified and skilled personnel who are result-oriented and works towards corporate goals. Through shared visions and attractions with these skilled management structures, adapting to technological advancement hasn’t been a major challenge.

“We have so far introduced 3D technology and we are leading the Zimbabwe construction sector in as much as 3D pavers and paving is regarded.”

Adoption of the 3D technology enabled the firm to widen its horizon and set the pace in the industry, as products such as interlocking pavers and compressed common bricks, in particular, have hit the market by storm.

The construction firm has managed to trump the adverse effects of COVID- 19, a signified by the boost in production levels.

The Standards Association of Zimbabwe (ISO 2018) certified firm commenced operations as a modest venture in Harare, years ago, and has thus modified its operations and products that range from commercial, industrial, and domestic products.