Local authorities, key development agencies – European Union

By Wellington Zimbowa

THE European Union has highlighted that local authorities have a mandate to promote development at the local level; hence, since there are closer to the public are development catalyst, it’s representative to Zimbabwe has said.

The 27-member diplomatic body’s local representative, His Excellency Ambassador Timo Olkkonen said this at a recent function to mark the end of a six-year capacity building, LACEB 11 partnership between the body and Zimbabwe.

“The EU considers local authorities to be development actors in their own right as they have a mandate to promote development at the local level. Their role as development actors has been progressively recognised by the international community and confirmed within the Busan Partnership for Effective Development Cooperation. Here in Zimbabwe, Chapter 14 of the Constitution recognises the important role of local authorities in development,” he said.

Graced by the minister of Local Government and Public Works, Honourable J.G. Moyo, among other key players in the local governance sector, the event also coincided with the launch of the knowledge management programme.

The six-year partnership was undertaken by VNG International and the Municipal Development Programme in partnership with the Associations of Local Authorities and the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works.

Five local authorities namely Mangwe, Mwenezi, Lupane and Redcliff were the key targets in the 1.1 million Euro budget, although others benefitted through training sessions undertaken at national level, as well as knowledge products developed under the project which was disseminated widely.

Improved financial management systems, improving performance of ALAs to deliver quality services to their members and support to service level, Benchmarking and Training of Councillors after the 2018 harmonized elections were the major programme outcomes.

Went on Ambassador Olkkonnen: “Here in Zimbabwe, Chapter 14 of the Constitution recognises the important role of local authorities in development. As the public administration closest to the people, Local Authorities hold special institutional responsibilities in enhancing citizens’ participation in decision-making, with the objective of good governance, sustainable development and equitable outcomes at the local level. They also play a critical role in ensuring that people living in the territories they oversee not only participate in local public affairs but also receive adequate fundamental services.”

Lacep 11 was undertaken by VNG International and the Municipal Development Programme in partnership with the Associations of Local Authorities and the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works.

The Prague based organisation is the International Cooperation Agency of the Association of Netherlands Municipalities (VNG), one of the oldest and strongest local government associations in the world.

Local governance issues have become a contestation area for the ruling Zanu Pf government and the opposition, largely the MDC parties, at a time service delivery is at its lowest due to economic stagnation and rampant corruption.