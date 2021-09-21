Local businesses geared for ZITF

By Wellington Zimbowa

BUSINESS is ready for the forthcoming 61st edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) set for 21 – 24 September 2021.

Speaking in an interview with this paper ZNCC president Dr Tinashe Manzungu said the apex national trade event was a key enabler for local companies to penetrate new external markets.

The four-day event will run under the theme “Showcasing the New Normal for Business and Industry: Realities and Opportunities.”

He added that the COVID- 19 pandemic that inhibited the fair from being held last year has stalled the progress of local industries.

“The ZITF is a major driver for business, its unfortunate that last year due to the COVID- 19 pandemic the fair couldn’t be held.

“We see it as a major driver for business and we look forward to fruitful opportunities.

“Our membership as ZNCC supersedes 300 000 and at least 81 percent of our membership will participate at this year’s event,’ said Dr Manzungu.

Meanwhile, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga will deliver the keynote address at the ZITF International Business Conference, which will be on 22 September 2021 with President Emmerson Mnangagwa officially opening the fair on September 23.

396 local exhibitors and 11 international exhibitors from eleven (11) countries have already confirmed participation.

Malawi; Tanzania; Namibia; Botswana; Nigeria; Indonesia; South Africa; Belarus; Kenya; Mauritius; and the Democratic Republic of Congo are the confirmed participating countries.

Due to the COVID- 19 pandemic, the fair will be run through an elaborate COVID-19 Risk Management Plan with strict health safety protocols being adhered to.