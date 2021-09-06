Lotteries and Gaming board secretary bids farewell!

By Wellington Zimbowa

LOTTERIES and gaming board secretary, Heavens Gonga has step-down as secretary for the Board, which falls under the Home and Cultural Affairs Ministry, and regulates the local gaming industry.

The board of the gaming regulator said this in a recent statement saying his tenure lapsed effectively from August 31 while welcoming the interim replacement chief superintended Misheck Chingozha

The Board of the Lotteries and Gaming Board wishes to advise the nation and all its stakeholders and clients that Heavens M. Gonga has retired from the position of secretary of the Lotteries and Gaming Board with effect from the 31st of August 2021. The Board wishes to thank him for his dedicated service and commitment during his service to the Board and to the nation at large. We, therefore, wish him all his best in his life after service, which is deserving of his great service to the nation. In the same vein, the Board has appointed chief superintendent M.P Chingozha, as the interim secretary of the Lotteries and Gaming Board. We welcome him to the Board and look forward to his input to help Lotteries and Gaming Board meet its performance target as outlined in the National Development Strategy (NDS1 2021-2025),” said the statement.

Chingozha is also a writer and part-time academic.

World Casino Directory notes that the country boasts of 22 legally registered gambling facilities in 11 cities.

The country was at loggerheads with operators early this year after allegedly raising the regulation fees for the sector, which is said to have been severely affected by the COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

The Board regulates gaming activities with lucky players obliged to pay 10% of their prize money to the Fiscus, through tax.

Largely due to unemployment gambling has soared locally, becoming a daily business for many males, especially young men.