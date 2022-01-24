Micro-pension by next year

ZIMBABWE will unveil a micro-pension scheme targeted for small and medium enterprises, early next year, as preparatory work is progressing well.

Tambudzai Jongwe, deputy benefits director; National Social Security Authority (NSSA) said her organisation partnered with the International Labour Organisation (ILO), with the COVID- 19 pandemic having slowed the process.

“We are already working on a designed pension scheme for the informal sector and we partnered with ILO.

She said: “COVID is hindering the smooth flow of business, but we envisage launching it sometime next year.”

She was speaking this Wednesday, at a journalist’s insurance and mentorship virtual programme that was co-organised by the pension’s body and regulator, Insurance and Pensions Commission, (IPEC).

Speaking on the same subject, IPEC pensions head, Cuthbert Munjoma said the regulator is engaged with crafting the regulatory framework taking notes from other countries that pioneered with the initiative.

“The National Social Security Committee that draws members from NSSSA, IPEC and the parent ministry among others is working on a customer regulatory framework for the country through studying experiences from other countries.

“We are seized to ensure that the regulatory framework speaks to the local informal sector,” he added.

Speaking to journalist drawn across the media fraternity, around the country, Mujoma, however, stressed that the industry should be more proactive to achieve the goal.

Started in 2017 by the regulator to enhance adequate knowledgeable reporting on insurance and pensions issues before NSSA coming on board, the programme also has competition prizes for journalists with outstanding coverage.

The meeting, however, noted that the Zimbabwean informal sector scenario was unique in that in most cases, there will be no employer or employee, which are critical components in the pension matrix.

According to WEFORUM, emerging global data shows that in 2020 almost 1.6 billion informal workers lost 60% of their income.

The respected online forum also stated most informal workers are women who lack other social safety nets such as maternity pay or sick leave.

In her key presentation, IPEC commissioner Dr Grace Muradzikwa said her organisation was there to ensure a viable pensions and insurance industry.

“This is an area that we are giving focus as a commission and we will also, look forward to your assistance to improve pensions coverage ratio,” said Dr Muradzikwa.

She also took concern over the non-availability of micro pension schemes that target the informal sector.

“In essence, a pension plan is a form of insurance against old age poverty or loss of income,” she added.

Meanwhile, the regulator expressed concern over rising cases of unclaimed benefits, largely due to poor record-keeping by assurers for beneficiary tracking, with Dr Gadzikwa highlighting it was a major concern since some beneficiaries would be struggling.