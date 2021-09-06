Mining accidents worrisome – Parly

By Edward Mukaro

POOR national or sectoral safety and emergency response mechanism, and a failure to comply with safety and emergency regulations has led to an increase in mining accidents, especially in the Artisanal and Small-Scale mining sector, according to the

Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Mining Development.

This comes in the wake of fact-finding visits to areas affected by mining accidents by the committee.

According to a report by the Zimbabwe Environment Law Association (ZELA), the Committee (Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Mining Development) noted that the absence of safety measures are at the core of these tragedies that have cost lives of miners.

“The Committee, while appreciating the contribution of the ASM sector to the economic fiscus including creating jobs for millions of Zimbabwe’s citizens, noted with concern how in some instances absence of or poor national or sectoral safety and emergency regulations have left a trail of destruction.

“In some mines, the absence of safety mechanisms is quite visible, especially in the medium and small-scale mining sector where some operate without any safety plans or personal protective equipment. At such times they are primarily worried about maximizing profits, casting a blind eye on the safety and welfare of the miners.”

Highlighted fatalities include the Chinhoyi Eldorado Mine incident, Battlefields (Kadoma 2019), which claimed 28 Miners, Mazowe Mine incident that claimed 8 miners, Wonderer Mine collapse, that trapped 50 miners, and the Nugget Mine collapse, which claimed 8 lives.

Last year, major accidents recorded include the Esigodini Mine, Task Mine collapse, at Mutare Premier Mine and the Mazowe Mine accident.