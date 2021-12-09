Mining policy gaps aid environmental degradation – CRD

By Edward Mukaro

MANICALAND Province has bemoaned the ‘existing’ policy gaps in local governance for the spiraling negative mining impacts that are harmful to the environment.

The Eastern Highlands is home to Zimbabwe’s bulk diamond resources, but other minerals such as gold are also being mined to a great extent at the expense of the environment and ultimately, citizens, with authorities blamed for poor mining regulation policies.

According to the Centre for Research and Development (CRD), community-led audits have revealed the extent to which policy gaps have acted as catalysts to illegal and unsafe mining practices.

“Between 2020 and 2021, the CRD undertook community-led social audits on service delivery in mining-impacted communities of Manicaland Province.

“Audits revealed that existing policy gaps in the local governance practices were contributing factors to negative mining impacts, poor revenue generation, and poor service delivery,” said the CRD.

In light of the above, CRD insists citizens have a right to be part of the process in as far as reflecting on policy issues; hence, their (citizens’) invitation to the ‘Policy Analysis Dialogue’ meeting being organised by the non-governmental organisation in Mutare.

“As policymakers take legislative measures to close existing policy gaps in local government practices, it is in the interest of citizens to engage with business and government to reflect on policy impacts and recommend best practices.

“The meeting will draw lessons learnt in mining communities and develop policy-relevant knowledge for policymakers. The platform is important for increased stakeholder collaborations to mitigate adverse impacts of extraction in Manicaland Province.”

The meeting is expected to tackle issues such as Rural District Council’s policy reflection on local governance practices around natural resources, perspectives from other regulatory authorities, business and civil society on mining impacts in Manicaland and also aim to foster the development of a collaborative tool to promote best practices in local government practices around natural resources.

Exactly a month ago, CRD demand accountability around gold mining in Penhalonga, an action that was informed by the ongoing research (at the time) by the NGO on human rights impacts of gold mining operations around Penhalonga.

Information gathered by the NGO so far shows there is the uncontrolled use of mercury and cyanide in illegal gold hammer mills and cyanidation processing makeshift structures that are seeping into community rivers and areas of human settlement around Penhalonga.

The research also indicates that these illegal operations are owned by individuals connected to political elites and state security operatives; hence, the fear of political victimisation by regulatory authorities to effect the rule of law in the area.