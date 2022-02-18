Nampak records 83% revenue growth

By Fortunate Rekai

LISTED paper and packaging group, Nampak Zimbabwe (Ltd) has recorded 83% revenue increase compared to the same period in the prior year, on the backdrop of improved sales volumes and inflationary pricing, according to the firm’s trade update results for the quarter ended 31 December 2021.

The group remained profitable with a historical trading profit of 27% ahead of the previous year, reflecting a positive net working capital.

The first quarter was marked by a sustained strong demand across all sectors of the business, as there was an upturn in water tanks demand.

The firm had a cash holding of ZW$599 million at the end of the quarter and it was applied to stocking, capital projects and settlement of trade payables.

Sales were high with a 43% increase at Hunyani Corrugated Division, due to a carry-over of late-season tobacco box orders from the previous financial year.

Volumes of carnaud metal box increased by 2% compared to the prior year, as it relied mostly on local agents.

Nevertheless, volumes in the commercial sector were 3% below the prior year, due to world paper supply shortages.

Indirect exports into Zambia were strong, however, direct exports were lower than planned.

Due to lower flour bag sales and tobacco paper sales, “Cartoons labels and sacks division was 23% below the previous year period,” the firm reported.

Due to power cuts, the firm relied mostly on generator use; hence, they were not able to supply their customers on time.

The operating environment suffered from shortages of raw materials, and worldwide logistics bottlenecks continue to curtail the ability to supply customers with products they need when required.

“Businesses are resilient, but the continued economic headwinds continue to hamper operations,” the firm reported.

Inflation pricing increased costs and wage pressures.

In line with the National Development Plan, Nampak has signed an agreement with third parties to rehabilitate Maganga Estates for timber and agricultural purposes.